Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. 1st Class Cody Chappell, Joint Operations Center Supervisor, shows Sgt. 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. 1st Class Cody Chappell, Joint Operations Center Supervisor, shows Sgt. 1st Class Ariel Andrews, Supply Non-Commissioned Officer, Joint Force Headquarters, the rendering of the office space in the new Joint Force Headquarters Building at Camp Murray, Wash., March 25, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Washington National Guard Breaks Ground on Long-Awaited Joint Force Headquarters Your browser does not support the audio element.

As shovels broke ground and dirt flew, Washington National Guard leaders marked a milestone two decades in the making, breaking ground on a new Joint Force Headquarters building at Camp Murray on March 25, 2026.



“This was a project that started all the way back in 2007, and for a time we thought we would break ground in 2013. But here we are, nearly two decades later, finally breaking ground,” said Mr. Adam Iwaszuk, director of the Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO). “This is a significant project because it will bring staff currently working across multiple facilities—some more than 100 years old—under one roof.”



The groundbreaking ceremony represents years of planning and a $57.6 million investment that will result in a new Joint Force Headquarters facility for senior military leadership and staff of the Washington Military Department, the Washington Army and Air National Guard, and the Joint Force Headquarters unit.



The project continues a strong partnership between the Washington Army National Guard, Air National Guard, WJA Architects, and Absher Construction. In spring 2014, Absher Construction and WJA Architects broke ground on the Pierce County Readiness Center, which opened in summer 2016. The new Joint Force Headquarters building will sit adjacent to the readiness center and will be connected by a sky bridge.



“Once complete, if you had never been to Camp Murray or didn’t know the project’s history, you would think the two buildings were constructed together, not a decade apart,” said Iwaszuk. “They will share the same exterior appearance, including brickwork, metal finishes, and architectural features.”



The new facility will include a command suite, headquarters for the Air National Guard, Army National Guard staff directorates (G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6), a large Joint Operations Center, an auditorium, offices for the state chaplain and public affairs office, a supply area, classrooms, and meeting spaces. A key feature will be the sky bridge connecting the two buildings, allowing personnel and visitors to move seamlessly between them.



“As the former Joint Operations Director, I am very excited to see everyone come together during state emergencies in the new Joint Operations Center and brief in the new auditorium,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard and assistant adjutant general. “I’m also looking forward to watching this building take shape over the next few years from my current office.”



Over the past decade, the CFMO has overseen numerous construction and modernization projects across the Washington National Guard. Since 2016, new readiness centers have opened at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Camp Murray, and in the cities of Tumwater and Richland. Additionally, armories and readiness centers in Anacortes, Centralia, Bremerton, Snohomish, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee have been upgraded, extending the life of aging facilities.



“A lot of people see me and think I’m the one doing everything at CFMO, but the credit goes to my staff for all the work they’ve done,” said Iwaszuk. “We have many former staff here today because of the role they played in making this building a reality.”



The new Joint Force Headquarters building is projected to open in summer 2028.