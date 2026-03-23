Clohessy Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jason Clohessy Jr. graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Mar. 26, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jason Clohessy Jr. graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command...... read more read more

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GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Jason Clohessy Jr. graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Mar. 26, 2026.

Clohessy, 20, of Rochester, New York, said the recognition reinforced the mindset he developed throughout training.

“I came here wanting to push myself, and I did that,” Clohessy said. “I stayed focused on getting better each day and helping my division, and this award reflects what we were able to accomplish together.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

Clohessy said his decision to enlist came from a need to challenge himself and move in a different direction.

“I knew I wasn’t where I wanted to be,” he said. “I was struggling financially and felt stuck. I wanted something that would push me and force me to grow, and the Navy gave me that opportunity.”

Family influence also played a role in that decision.

“My father served, and that always stayed with me,” Clohessy said. “Following that example and building something for myself was important.”

Clohessy graduated high school from Odyssey Academy and later attended Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo. Before shipping to RTC, he maintained a consistent fitness routine, something he said helped him adjust to the pace of training.

“Being physically prepared made a difference,” Clohessy said. “It helped me stay steady and keep a good mindset when things were demanding.”

Throughout training, Clohessy said both leadership and peer accountability pushed him to improve.

He pointed to his Recruit Division Commanders—Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Submarine) Paul Bergen, Chief Hospital Corpsman Kyle Church, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Salvador and Operations Specialist 1st Class Joshua Hudnall—as setting that standard early.

“They stayed on us every day,” Clohessy said. “At the time it can feel like a lot, but looking back, it made me better. They pushed me harder than I would have pushed myself.”

He said the same level of accountability extended across the division.

“We held each other to a standard,” Clohessy said. “If someone was struggling, we didn’t let them stay there. We made sure everyone kept moving forward.”

Adapting to constant correction proved to be one of the more difficult parts of training.

“At first, I didn’t always respond the right way,” Clohessy said. “I had to learn to take criticism, stay composed, and focus on improving instead of reacting.”

Over time, he said that adjustment became one of the most valuable lessons from boot camp.

“You learn to trust yourself and take pride in what you’re doing,” Clohessy said. “Once I stopped second-guessing and focused on doing things the right way, everything started to fall into place.”

Following graduation, Clohessy will attend Master-at-Arms “A” school in San Antonio, Texas, for specialized training.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp