U.S. Naval Hospital Rota Earns Joint Commission Accreditation, Highlighting Excellence Across Programs

ROTA, Spain(September 8-12, 2025) - U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota has successfully earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for re-accreditation, reflecting a sustained commitment tosafe, high-quality care, patient safety, and mission readiness. This accomplishment represents the collective effort of clinical, administrative, and support staff working together to meet nationally recognized healthcare standards.



The Joint Commission survey evaluated multiple areas across the facility, including leadership, clinical care, infection prevention, emergency preparedness, staff competency, and performance improvement. Accreditation confirms that systems and processes are in place to deliver consistent, reliable care while remaining responsive to the unique demands of a military medical environment.



As part of this accreditation cycle, theEducational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS)program receivedspecific recognitionfor excellence. The program was acknowledged by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as aProgram of Excellence, highlighting its innovation, engagement, and dedication to supporting children and families within the military community. This recognition highlights the strength of specialty programs, which contribute to the facility's overall success.



“Our EDIS team represents the very best of what it means to serve others,” said Dr. Scott Cypers, EDIS Supervisory Psychologist at USNH Rota. “Every milestone a child reaches and every moment a parent feels supported builds strength that extends far beyond the family. It reaches the service member, the unit, and ultimately the mission. What we do in EDIS is about building confidence, fostering connection, and inspiring readiness that begins at home.”



Reliable access to quality healthcare enables service members to remain focused on operational responsibilities, knowing their families are supported. From primary and specialty care to readiness training and developmental services, each program plays a role in sustaining a healthy, resilient force. The accreditation process also affirmed the facility’s ability to operate effectively in a complex operational setting. By meeting rigorous standards, the organization ensures preparedness to respond to emergencies, maintain continuity of care, and adapt to evolving mission requirements.



“Joint Commission accreditation reflects the professionalism and dedication of our entire team,” said Capt. Michael Mercado, Director of USNH Rota. “This was truly a team effort across the hospital, and it shows in the care we provide to service members and their families every day. That reliability and trust are what allow warfighters to stay focused on the mission.”



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).

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