Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean marked a significant step in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean marked a significant step in supporting servicemembers and the local community March 23, with the groundbreaking ceremony for an Advanced Skills Training Barracks for military personnel. During the ceremony distinguished federal and local leaders were present, including Puerto Rico’s Governor Jenniffer González and Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernandez. Their presence, alongside other representatives, highlights the importance of interagency collaboration in strengthening infrastructure that supports Soldier readiness, well-being, and regional response capabilities. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Continues Investing Millions in Puerto Rico Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Army home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean marked a significant step in supporting servicemembers and the local community March 23, with the groundbreaking ceremony for an Advanced Skills Training Barracks for military personnel.



“This project highlights the real and measurable economic impact that Fort Buchanan has on the community. However, this collaboration cannot be measured solely in monetary terms; it will further enhance Fort Buchanan’s ability to serve as a key platform for training, logistics, and operations here in the Caribbean. This project also strengthens the mutual relationship between the Army and the people of Puerto Rico,” said Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace, Fort Buchanan’s senior commander.



Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera was also among the distinguished guests attending the ceremony.



“The Army and Fort Buchanan are not separate from the local community; they are part of it. When Fort Buchanan grows, Puerto Rico grows with it. Today’s ceremony is about people, about service, and about the future. What happens at Fort Buchanan is important for our national security and for Puerto Rico, “said Hernández Rivera.



Meanwhile, Governor Jenniffer González reflected on the island’s importance to the nation.



“This is one of the most important installations for supporting our troops. The money invested in Fort Buchanan always returns to the local economy. We want Puerto Rico to be a training hub for our military, and I hope we can bring elements of the U.S. Southern Command back to the island,” said Gonzalez.



The $22 million project will provide 32 modern units capable of housing up to 128 service members participating in advanced training. The facility not only improves servicemembers’ quality of life and readiness but also demonstrates the U.S. Army’s continued investment of millions of dollars in Puerto Rico, benefiting both military personnel and local communities.



The project is expected to generate 200 direct jobs and 150 indirect jobs, supporting local employment and economic growth. Additionally, it will contribute approximately $1.8 million in construction-related taxes to the Municipality of Guaynabo. The work is being carried out by F&R Construction, Inc., a Puerto Rican company, along with 13 local subcontractors, further benefiting the local business community.



The Advanced Skills Training Barracks exemplifies Fort Buchanan's role in supporting readiness, fostering community ties, and having a strong regional impact for servicemembers and families in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.