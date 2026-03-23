Back in service: Picatinny restores on-post financial access after major overhaul

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – After a 16-month overhaul, the Picatinny Federal Credit...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – After a 16-month overhaul, the Picatinny Federal Credit Union's Picatinny branch has reopened with a fresh look following renovations and technological upgrades aimed at providing customers with a modernized banking experience. Rorie Safforld, PFCU Branch Manager at Picatinny Arsenal on left. Wylka Santiago, Assistant PFCU Branch Manager at Picatinny Arsenal on right. U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – After a 16-month overhaul, the Picatinny Federal Credit Union's Picatinny branch has reopened with a fresh look following renovations and technological upgrades aimed at providing customers with a modernized banking experience.



The financial institution, which had been closed for more than a year, underwent a comprehensive overhaul aimed at modernizing its facilities, improving infrastructure, and enhancing customer service capabilities. The reopening marks a significant milestone for service members, civilian personnel, and veterans in the surrounding community who rely on the bank for accessible, on-base financial services.



“The project included a full renovation of the credit union, including replacement of appliances, and upgrades to the kitchenette, breakroom area, and restroom,” said Gianluca Spatarothe Engineering Division Chief at U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal.



“Office spaces were reconfigured to improve layout and functionality, with improvements including new doors, fresh paint, updated lighting, fire suppression and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades throughout the facility. Exterior work was also completed, including removal of an existing knee wall at the front of the building and installation of new safety bollards to improve force protection and pedestrian safety. Repairs were also made to the roof fascia to address maintenance deficiencies.”



The Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW) began work on the renovation project in September 2024 after a contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command-New Jersey. Funding for the project was provided by the Navy detachment located at Picatinny. The work was executed under a DPW-managed contract and the effort was coordinated to coincide with Navy-funded renovations to their administrative space, allowing additional upgrades to be completed within the shared building.



Installation officials and bank representatives gathered for a small ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week, highlighting the importance of the bank’s return. During the closure, many customers were forced to seek off-base banking options, often traveling longer distances or relying more heavily on digital services.



“The work that has been completed gives the members a more banking feel our esthetics are welcoming and service is always great,” said Rorie Safforld, the PFCU Branch Manager at Picatinny Arsenal. “We are looking forward to servicing members as they come in to do a transaction, have a snack or just to say hello, we are here for them.”



According to Spataro, the project highlighted the continued partnership between mission partner organizations and DPW to maintain and modernize installation facilities in support of the workforce and mission readiness.

“The project required close coordination between DPW, the Navy detachment, the contractor, and mission partner organizations to ensure the work was completed efficiently and the facility could return to service as quickly as possible,” said Spataro.



“The building remained unoccupied during construction to allow renovations to proceed without interruption and to support the timely return of operations for both the Navy and the credit union. The overall project timeline extended across two government furloughs and shutdown periods which required schedule adjustments and additional coordination among all parties to successfully complete the work,” he said.



The Picatinny PFCU Branch is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four outside locations are also available in Rockaway, Denville, Parsippany and Mt. Olive.