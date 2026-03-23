(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning

    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning

    Photo By Cpl. Jesus Menchaca | A Colombian service member presents U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James Bustamante Rodriguez, the...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Senior enlisted leaders from the Colombian military and their U.S. counterparts began the second week of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 23, 2026.

    Led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South, PISAJ is a premier geo-strategic engagement designed to foster professional development and interoperability between the two nations' NCO corps.

    The first leg of the Georgia trip saw the partner forces visiting the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

    Started in 2015, this is the 22nd iteration of the bi-annual engagement.

    For more information or imagery from PISAJ, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/PISAJ

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 16:11
    Story ID: 561236
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning
    PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    FreedomsGuardian
    PISAJ
    security
    NCO
    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version