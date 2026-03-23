PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Senior enlisted leaders from the Colombian military and their U.S. counterparts began the second week of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 23, 2026.
Led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South, PISAJ is a premier geo-strategic engagement designed to foster professional development and interoperability between the two nations' NCO corps.
The first leg of the Georgia trip saw the partner forces visiting the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.
Started in 2015, this is the 22nd iteration of the bi-annual engagement.
For more information or imagery from PISAJ, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/PISAJ
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 16:11
|Story ID:
|561236
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|29
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|0
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