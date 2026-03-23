PISAJ 22 continues strategic professional development at Fort Benning

Photo By Cpl. Jesus Menchaca | A Colombian service member presents U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James Bustamante Rodriguez, the Deputy Commandant of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation Noncommissioned Officer Academy during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía XXII (PISAJ 22) at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 23, 2026. PISAJ is a bi-annual, geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. PISAJ started in 2015, and this is the 22nd iteration of the security-partnership event. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Jesus Menchaca | A Colombian service member presents U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James Bustamante Rodriguez, the...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Senior enlisted leaders from the Colombian military and their U.S. counterparts began the second week of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 23, 2026.

Led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South, PISAJ is a premier geo-strategic engagement designed to foster professional development and interoperability between the two nations' NCO corps.

The first leg of the Georgia trip saw the partner forces visiting the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

Started in 2015, this is the 22nd iteration of the bi-annual engagement.

For more information or imagery from PISAJ, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/PISAJ