Learn how to get care at overseas military hospitals or clinics

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Do you need to get care at a military hospital or clinic overseas? How you get care depends on whether you live overseas or if you’re just visiting. This article explains how to get care at an overseas military hospital or clinic in both situations.

“Knowing your beneficiary status and health plan before you travel or move overseas helps you get the care you need,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gabrielle Crane, Chief of Patient Experience, Defense Health Agency. “You should know your options so you can make informed health care choices wherever you are.”

If you live or move overseas 1. Transfer your enrollment. Do you have TRICARE Prime? You can transfer your enrollment to the https://tricare-overseas.com/ when you move. You have a few options for doing this:

Call the TRICARE overseas contractor, http://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us, when you arrive at your new duty location or new overseas residence, if retired. Submit a TRICARE Prime Enrollment and PCM Change Form to International SOS or a TRICARE Service Center. The enrollment transfer is effective when International SOS receives the form. Are you an active duty service member? You and your eligible family members can enroll when you in-process at your new duty location.

2. Choose your plan.

3. Get care.

Check your information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. Make sure that your contact information is current and that it displays your overseas address. Find a nearby military hospital or clinic.

To book an appointment at a military hospital or clinic, follow the steps below. If you have:

TRICARE Prime Overseas: Call to make an appointment with your assigned PCM or use the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. TRICARE Select Overseas or TRICARE For Life: Call the military hospital or clinic to check for openings. You can only get care at a military hospital or clinic if there’s space available.

In some cases you’ll need urgent care or specialty care that your military hospital or clinic doesn’t provide. You’ll need a referral from your military hospital or clinic’s PCM. This applies to you if you’re enrolled in TRICARE Prime.

If you have:

TRICARE Prime Remote TRICARE Select TRICARE For Life

Contact the https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us to find a provider. International SOS can help you find a TRICARE-authorized provider in your area.

If you have TRICARE Prime, you’ll get a notice from International SOS with the provider’s details once your referral processes. At this time, you can call https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us if you need help booking an appointment or finding a different provider.

Costs You usually don’t have out-of-pocket costs at military hospitals or clinics. If you need to see a civilian provider, follow the rules of your health plan. You may need to pay up front. https://www.tricare-overseas.com/beneficiaries/claims/how-to-file-a-tricare-overseas-claim with https://www.tricare-overseas.com/ for reimbursement.

Prescriptions You can use the military pharmacy to fill your prescriptions. You can also get a 90-day supply sent to your APO or FPO address through TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery. Home delivery isn’t available in:

Germany Norway Saudi Arabia

Can’t use either of these options? You’ll need to get your medication from a retail pharmacy and https://www.tricare-overseas.com/beneficiaries/claims/how-to-file-a-tricare-overseas-claim with International SOS for reimbursement.

If you travel overseas Your TRICARE health plan stays active when you travel overseas. You’re only covered for urgent and emergency care. Only ADSMs can get covered routine care while traveling. Make sure to get routine care before you leave.

Military hospital or clinic access when traveling ADSMs must try to get care at the nearest military hospital first. All others can only get care at a military hospital or clinic if there’s space available. Call https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us for help finding a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider near you.

Emergency care Go to the nearest emergency facility right away. If you’re admitted to a hospital, call https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us or your PCM within 24 hours.

Learn more To learn more about your overseas military hospital or clinic, search for your facility on Find a Military Hospital or Clinic. Then, check your facility’s website. It will include information about:

Services Hours of operation Appointments Customer service

You may want to bookmark your facility’s website for future reference.

For International SOS contact information by region, visit the https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us.