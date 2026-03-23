AFLCMC Spotlight: Excellence in Acquisition Recognized at Annual Ceremony

Photo By James Varhegyi | Don Thompson Jr., Director, Acquisition Excellence &amp; Program Execution, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the 2025 AFLCMC Acquisition Management Awards Ceremony which was held on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 18, 2026. The hybrid ceremony included organizations from several operating locations across the United States who gathered virtually to celebrate the teams and individuals who exemplified excellence throughout the year in leading, managing, and supporting the delivery of war winning capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC)- Don Thompson Jr., Director, Acquisition Excellence & Program Execution, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the 2025 AFLCMC Acquisition Management Awards Ceremony which was held on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 18, 2026.

The hybrid ceremony brought together organizations from multiple locations across the United States, connectingvirtually tohonor the teams and individuals whodemonstratedexceptional leadership, management, and support in delivering war-winning capabilities throughout the year.

“This year’s award nominees made significant contributions in various mission areas across the enterprise,” said Thompson. “They produced exceptional outcomes while accelerating the deployment of our most technically advanced capabilities,ensuringmission readiness despite the many challenges they faced throughout the year.” For this award cycle, 26 judges from 16 two-letter organizations volunteered their time to comb through over 200 award packages,ultimately narrowingthemdown to winners in 36 categories.

Thompson noted a7% increase in the number of nominee packagessubmittedover previous years and thanked the supervisors and leaders who cultivatedmany high-performing individuals throughout the organization. He also thanked them for their workon the write-ups and forsubmittingthe packages.

“You touch every aspect of the Air Force” said Thompson to the nominees. “You developed innovative strategies, and you matured technologies to align stakeholders across the enterprise. You responded to worldwide conflicts by placing lethal capabilities in the hands of operators down range with speed.Your hard work reflects the core values of our organization and the United States Air Force. We are incredibly proud of you.”

Several senior leaders were on hand to celebrate the occasion, including AFLCMC’s Executive Director Dennis D’Angelo.

“There has been a lot of push for acquisitions to take on more of a war-fighting mentality, said D’Angelo. The award packages prove that we do that every minute of every day. You should be very proud of what you do because there is someone out in the field who needs your technology today to keep them safe and to bring them home. You make a huge impact every day, and people out there are counting on you to deliver. Never underestimate your impact to the mission by your proximity to the fight.”

The award winners for 2025are: