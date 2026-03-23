Warfighter readiness at the forefront of Young Investigator Competition

Photo By Robert Hammer | Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency acting deputy director, poses with military medical professionals who participated in DHA’s 5th Annual Clinical Investigations Program Young Investigator Competition at National Harbor, Maryland, March 3. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Hammer | Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency acting deputy director, poses with military...... read more read more

The Defense Health Agency Clinical Investigations Program Office recognized future leaders in military medicine during the recent 5th Annual Clinical Investigations Program Young Investigator Competition.

“These early career scientists are conducting vital research that will certainly contribute to generating and sustaining warfighter readiness,” said Dr. David Smith, acting DHA deputy director.

Presentations and awards were delivered at the 2026 AMSUS, The Society of Federal Health Professionals, Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, March 3.

Future of military medicine honored

Dr. Smith, who served as a judge for the podium presentations, selected winner Lt. Jorge Santibanez-Arriaga, a resident physician at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, as the winner for his research’s “direct value on readiness.”

Santibanez-Arriaga was recognized for his podium presentation about penicillin delabeling. “I am very honored to be recognized for our project, which can help with military readiness and the DHA as a whole,” said Santibanez-Arriaga. “There's quite a bit of potential for savings … (and) it gives our patients and active duty service members access to a broader spectrum of antibiotics than they previously had.”

Capt. Kayla Cartwright, a medical resident at David Grant Medical Center, won an award for her poster presentation on melanoma prevention. “Our research is relevant to military readiness,” she said. “Melanoma disproportionately affects our military population as well as our military air crew, and we know that if we intervene early enough, our warfighters will have a 99% survival rate in five years.”

Research paving the path to further high-quality care

The annual Young Investigator Competition showcased emerging researchers and demonstrated the value of health sciences education to the Military Health System.

The competition “delivers joint warfighting capabilities through medical education, training, and research,” said Dr. Nereyda Sevilla, director of the DHA clinical investigation program office. “It is a testament to the depth of talent and scientific excellence within our graduate health science education programs.”

The CIPO received 36 abstracts for poster and podium presentations for the 2026 competition, with submissions coming from graduate medical, dental, nursing, and allied health trainees from military hospitals and clinics with graduate health science education programs.

According to Sevilla, the abstracts were evaluated by volunteer judges using specific criteria to select the top 10 poster presentations. From the 10 selected poster presentations, judges identified the top three submissions for the podium competition.

“This structured approach ensures that emerging military medical professionals are equipped with both research skills and a deep understanding of military-specific medical challenges, creating a pipeline of qualified investigators who can address future warfighter health needs,” said Sevilla.

5th Annual DHA Clinical Investigations Program podium presentation participants included:

“Precision Melanoma Prevention in Military Personnel: Leveraging Cancer Predisposition Genes for Risk-Stratified Screening and Targeted Early Intervention,” Cartwright, David Grant Medical Center

“Disparity Between Biological Sexes in Intramuscular Injections: Ultrasound Measurement of Skin-to-Muscle Depth in an Active Duty Population,” Capt. Abigail Kelly (for Capt. Brooklyn Wiliams), Madigan Army Medical Center

“Unmasking the Allergy: Outpatient and Operational Penicillin Delabeling by Internists to Optimize Military Readiness,” Santibanez-Arriaga, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

5th Annual DHA Clinical Investigations Program poster presentation participants included:

“Improving CPT Coding Accuracy for Otolaryngology Operative Cases at a Military Treatment Facility,” Lt. Elan Bresslour-Rashap, Naval Medical Center San Diego

“Precision Melanoma Prevention in Military Personnel: Leveraging Cancer Predisposition Genes for Risk-Stratified Screening and Targeted Early Intervention,” Cartwright, David Grant Medical Center

“Disparity Between Biological Sexes in Intramuscular Injections: Ultrasound Measurement of Skin-to-Muscle Depth in an Active Duty Population,” Capt. Abigail Kelly, Madigan Army Medical Center:

“Sucking the Trouble" out of Troubleshooting Wound Vacs: Video-Based Curriculum Development and Implementation in a Live Tissue Model,” Capt. Abigail Kelly, Madigan Army Medical Center

“Typing & Tags: ABO/Rh & Allergy Errors on Military Identification Tags & Medical Warning Tags,” Lt. Ashna Manhas, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

“Lower Extremity Stress Fracture Among U.S. Army Soldiers During Initial Entry Training and Initial Entry Contract and Separation from Military Service,” Maj. Angelina Matherly, Womack Army Medical Center

“Unmasking the Allergy: Outpatient and Operational Penicillin Delabeling by Internists to Optimize Military Readiness,” Santibanez-Arriaga, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

“From Feedback to Force Readiness: Generative Artificial Intelligence in Military Physician Training,” Capt. Roohali Sukhavasi, Wright-Patterson Medical Center

“Tick and Flea-Borne Disease over the Last Thirty Years in the Military,” Capt. Lauren Sweet, Brooke Army Medical Center

By investing in our young investigators today, Sevilla said, “we are building the next generation of military medical leaders who will deliver the high-quality, readiness-driven care our service members, their families, and all beneficiaries deserve.”

“This is not academic research for its own sake — it is research that directly supports the warfighter,” she said.