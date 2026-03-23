Madigan Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event Scheduled for April 29, 2026 - GRAPHIC

Photo By Joseph Jones | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Head and Neck Cancer...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event Scheduled for April 29, 2026: TRICARE beneficiaries are invited to attend an upcoming Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the ENT Clinic located on the second floor of the Medical Mall at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The screening will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries. Participants may walk in or reserve an appointment in advance by calling the ENT Clinic at 253-968-6145, extension 3. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event Scheduled for April 29, 2026: TRICARE beneficiaries are invited to attend an upcoming Head and Neck Cancer Screening Event on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the ENT Clinic located on the second floor of the Medical Mall at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The screening will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries. Participants may walk in or reserve an appointment in advance by calling the ENT Clinic at 253-968-6145, extension 3.



This event provides an important opportunity for early detection of potential head and neck cancers through a professional screening exam. Early identification of abnormalities significantly improves treatment outcomes and helps ensure patients receive timely and appropriate care.



Supporting Medical Readiness:



Head and neck cancer screening plays a critical role in maintaining medical readiness, particularly for service members. By prioritizing early detection, prevention, and timely intervention, healthcare providers help ensure individuals remain healthy and fit for duty.



The goal of the screening is to identify early signs of malignancies in the head and neck region, allowing for prompt diagnosis and treatment. Addressing these conditions early helps prevent complications that could interfere with a service member’s ability to perform operational duties.



Impact on Operational Effectiveness:



Undiagnosed or untreated head and neck conditions can affect speech, breathing, and overall physical performance—factors that are essential for mission readiness.



During the screening process, healthcare providers will:



Evaluate how any identified conditions may impact a service member’s duties:

Recommend necessary limitations or accommodations during treatment

Document results in the medical readiness system to ensure compliance

Educate participants on risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of early detection

This comprehensive approach supports both individual health and overall mission effectiveness.



Take Charge of Your Health:



Whether you choose to walk in or schedule an appointment, this screening event is a valuable step in protecting your health. Early detection saves lives—don’t miss this opportunity to get screened.

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact the ENT Clinic at 253-968-6145, ext. 3.