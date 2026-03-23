Kentucky Guard medics sharpen lifesaving skills

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Cecil, with the 1-38th Operations Fires Command, uses a needle chest compression during 68W combat medic recertification course held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center March 2, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Walter Nachazel) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Cecil, with the 1-38th Operations Fires Command, uses a...... read more read more

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BySgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs

GREENVILLE, Ky.—Kentucky Army National Guard medics from around the state sharpened their lifesaving skills during a two-week annual recertification course at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, Feb.21-March6.

The course brought together combat medics, combat paramedics and critical care flight paramedics–all military occupational specialty 68W–to refresh critical medical knowledge and ensure they remain fully qualified to provide care in combat environments.

The training was led by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st.Class Jeremy Lowe, a senior critical care flight paramedic with extensive experience training National Guard Soldiers across the state.

Throughout the course, Soldiers reviewed and reinforced a wide range of medical skills essential to battlefield medicine and emergency response. Training included trauma care, patient assessment, airway management, hemorrhage control and evacuation procedures. The training also met the standards required to maintain National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certification, which all Army combat medics must uphold.

Lowe said the training ensures medics are prepared to respond when their units or communities need them most.

“Our goal is to make sure every medic leaves here confident in their abilities,” Lowe said. “Whether they’re supporting Soldiers in the field or responding to an emergency during a state mission, these skills save lives.”

The training environment combines classroom instruction with hands-on scenarios designed to simulate real-world situations. Soldiers work through medical emergencies under time pressure, forcing them to rely on their training and teamwork to stabilize patients and prepare them for evacuation.

This year’s training included the addition of drones. Combat medics trained in battle drills responding to drone surveillance and drone attacks while managing and evacuating patients.

Participants successfully completed multiple rigorous evaluations and practical exercises to achieve recertification. Courses like this ensure Guardsmen remain relevant and ready to deliver lifesaving care whenever and wherever they are called to serve.