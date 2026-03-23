Navy Medical Service Corps Officer Awarded 2026 Military Healthcare Management Award

Photo By Isaac Savitz | March 5 (Houston, Texas) - CDR Vince Deguzman pictured with CAPT Richard Gilliard and RDML Matthew Case (Joint Federal Sector Keynote Speaker and MSC Corps Chief) during the 30th Annual Joint Federal Sector Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership, George R. Brown Convention Center Houston, TX. see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan– Cmdr. Vince Deguzman, a Navy Medical Service Corps officer and the Director for Clinical Support Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, was recently recognized as one of two healthcare leaders to receive the 2026 Federal Healthcare Executive Award. The American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) recognized Deguzman for his outstanding service to the healthcare field with the 2026 Military Excellence in Healthcare Management Award.

From March 2-5, nearly 7,000 healthcare industry leaders gathered in Houston for the ACHE 2026 Congress on Healthcare Leadership to address the most urgent problems facing the field. For more than 90 years, the ACHE has focused on advancing leaders and the field of healthcare leadership excellence. They are the professional home to more than 53,000 healthcare executives committed to integrity, lifelong learning, leadership, and community. Their mission is to advance their members and healthcare leadership excellence.

“I have been a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2011, and I received the Fellow credential, FACHE, in 2014,” Deguzman said. “Earning that credential was an important professional milestone for me because it reflected a commitment to lifelong learning and excellence in healthcare management.”

As a senior leader at the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed medical center in Okinawa, Japan, Deguzman improved patient care with his initiatives and expanded medical capabilities for service members. Some of his initiatives include a multi-million-dollar project to modernize diagnostic imaging technology and helping launch the facility's first electromyography and pelvic-floor therapy programs, which expanded rehabilitation services for patients recovering from musculoskeletal injuries. Deguzman also championed the use of advanced blood products to increase survival rates in trauma cases and improve neonatal care.

Additionally, Deguzman served as President of the American College of Healthcare Executives Overseas Chapter. In this role, he led professional development efforts for more than 200 military and civilian healthcare leaders across Europe and the Pacific. He champions continuing education sessions for civilians and military medical professionals around the globe.

“Receiving the Joint Federal Sector Military Excellence in Healthcare Management award is both humbling and deeply meaningful," Deguzman said. "I see it not only as a personal honor, but also as recognition of the teams, mentors, and organizations that have shaped my leadership journey. In Navy Medicine, none of us accomplishes meaningful outcomes alone. This award reflects the collective work of people committed to readiness, patient care, operational excellence, and continuous improvement across the Military Health System. It also reinforces my responsibility to keep contributing at a high level and to help develop the next generation of leaders.”

Deguzman feels a strong desire to help develop new officers into the next generation of medical leadership. “It is important for new officers to be involved in organizations like ACHE because these organizations help officers think beyond a single assignment or command and begin to understand healthcare leadership at the enterprise level," he said. "Participation strengthens strategic competencies, broadens professional networks, and helps officers translate operational experience into broader leadership capability. That directly aligns with ACHE’s mission to advance its members and healthcare leadership excellence, while supporting its vision of preparing leaders who are dedicated to advancing health.”

“Organizations like ACHE provide mentorship, education, professional standards, and a broader leadership community that help young officers grow into more effective, credible, and forward-looking leaders.”

As president of the overseas chapter of the ACHE, he strengthened cooperation among the federal services in overseas operations. Through mentorship programs, symposiums, and regional councils, he expanded professional-development opportunities and fostered collaboration with the 250 members representing Navy, Air Force, and Army active-duty and civilian healthcare professionals across INDOPACOM and EUCOM.

The commanding officer for U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa said of Deguzman, “Commander Deguzman is an exemplary federal healthcare executive whose service embodies innovation, accountability, and measurable excellence. I strongly and unequivocally recommend him for this award.”

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, which is the largest overseas medical treatment facility staffed by active-duty Navy personnel. It stands ready to respond to contingency operations in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations and is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations.

Trey Savitz, Public Affairs Officer U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan Comm: 011-81-971-7024 DSN: (315) 646-7024 isaac.s.savitz.civ@health.mil