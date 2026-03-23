One Year of 12th LCT: U.S. Marines Execute a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise in the Republic of Korea

Photo By Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks | U.S. Marines Corps Pfc. Roman Juba, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, provides rear security during close quarter battle drills in a “shoot house” training facility at Camp Story, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. 12th LCT Marines trained in specialized combat marksmanship tactics, including room clearing, navigating stairways and hallways, and overcoming obstacles in confined environments. The training simulated a fast-paced, high-stress scenario to enhance situational awareness. Juba is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks) see less | View Image Page

RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, REPUBLIC OF KOREA -- U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, executed company-size attacks during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26 to March 4, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective.

12th LCT established its battalion under 12th Marine Littoral Regiment just one year ago on March 3, 2025. Since then, the handful of Marines assigned to the LCT has grown significantly, developing into a formation capable of successfully executing high-visibility bilateral exercises and coordinated training events throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The completion of the CALFEX marked the first executed company-level attacks for 12th LCT. Upgrading the level of intensity through this battalion-level training shows the unit’s drive to grow, as well as the individual Marines’ ability to facilitate that growth.

“Company attacks at this stage in our career is by itself extremely impressive,” said Capt. Dylan Kruger, Bravo Company commander. “Starting a battalion only one year ago, along with all the Marines and our attachments being able to read the same sheet of music and create a symphony out of it is impressive.”

The symphony made of machine gun fire and mortar rounds overhead gave the Marines of 12th LCT an opportunity to develop and refine their skills as a leading force in the region. Running multiple cycles of this range strengthened their ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing their combat effectiveness.

“The training in Korea allows us to utilize different scenarios and terrain. It definitely gives us exposure to other situations we might encounter,” said Sgt. Contrall Silmon, a squad leader with Bravo Company. “Overall, having a broader scheme along with the vast tree line into open fields allows us to adapt and employ individual actions within the platoon.”

From one field exercise to the next, 12th LCT continues to adapt to new situations and broaden its warfighting environment, marking its name in every clime and place. With the CALFEX complete, the Marines’ focus shifts to their next mission: participating in Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 alongside the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.

A motto that brings the team together after continuous training is “One Team, One Fight.”