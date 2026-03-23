Building Infrastructure: Inside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Hydropower Mission

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of Chief Joseph Dam, the second largest hydropower producing dam in the U.S. It is the largest hydropower producing dam operated by USACE. The single powerhouse is over a third of a mile long and holds 27 house-sized turbines. Alone, it produces enough power to supply the whole Seattle metropolitan area. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of Chief Joseph Dam, the second largest hydropower producing dam in the U.S. It...... read more read more

Hydropower remains one of the most reliable and cost-effective energy sources in the U.S., and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continues to lead the nation in its production. As the country’s largest operator of hydropower, USACE manages 75 facilities with a combined installed capacity of more than 20,000 megawatts (MW), generating nearly 100 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, almost one-third of the nation’s total hydropower output. That energy supports approximately 10 million households each year while strengthening grid reliability and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Across the Pacific Northwest, USACE plays a central role in managing the Federal Columbia River Power System (FCRPS), a coordinated system of federal dams and reservoirs operated for multiple congressionally authorized purposes. A subset of that system, the Columbia River System, includes 14 federal dam and reservoir projects. Together, these projects support flood risk management, hydropower generation, fish and wildlife conservation, irrigation, navigation, recreation, water quality , and municipal and industrial water supply.

USACE operates and maintains 12 of those 14 projects, including Chief Joseph Dam, Albeni Falls Dam, and Libby Dam, which are owned and operated by the USACE Seattle District. These facilities work in coordination with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) to balance energy production with flood control, ecosystem stewardship , and regional economic stability. BPA markets the power generated from the federal projects and distributes power from federal and non-federal projects through its transmission system. The revenues collected cover the cost of operating and maintaining the projects.

Modernizing Hydropower Through Reform

On Feb. 23, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, led by Adam Telle, launched the “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative to modernize the civil works program and sharpen focus on delivering critical national infrastructure.

The plan, consisting of five Areas of Effort and 27 Initiatives, prioritizes core missions that serve the national interest, directs funding to high-priority water resources projects, and minimizes non-core activities. By cutting bureaucratic red tape, accelerating project delivery, and reducing burdensome regulations and paperwork, the initiative aims to reduce permitting timelines, eliminate waste, and instill fiscal discipline. It also empowers USACE district commanders to take informed, responsible risks to advance priority infrastructure projects more efficiently and at lower cost.

Under Area of Effort 2 - Cutting Red Tape - the initiative includes overhauling the regulatory and permitting process, including Section 408 reviews, to provide faster, clearer, and more consistent decisions supported by strengthened engineering oversight.

“Our ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will ensure available resources are allocated to the most critical water resources projects that will deliver the greatest benefits to our country,” said Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Expanding Output Through Innovation and Partnerships

Seattle District’s hydropower portfolio reflects a strong legacy of infrastructure that has reliably served the region for decades. As these facilities mature, the district is proactively assessing and advancing modernization efforts to ensure long-term performance, efficiency, and resilience. Many projects are undergoing strategic upgrades to incorporate more advanced turbine technologies that enhance generation capacity, reliability, and environmental stewardship.

Through disciplined planning and innovative funding strategies, Seattle District remains committed to modernizing critical hydropower equipment in a fiscally responsible manner, sustaining dependable and renewable energy production for the communities it serves.

With modernization efforts, the expected benefits include expanded hydropower output with minimal additional cost to taxpayers, strengthened public-private partnerships and lower energy costs, particularly in rural communities that depend heavily on affordable federal power.

“Hydropower is already one of the most efficient renewable resources across the Pacific Northwest,” said Col. Kathryn Sanborn, USACE Seattle District Commander. “By updating turbines, modernizing generators, and utilizing regulatory processes, we can capture more power from the same water, delivering greater capacity without building new dams.”

Seattle District’s Role in the Columbia Basin

Within the FCRPS, Seattle District dams provide critical contributions to coordinated basin operations.

Chief Joseph Dam located in Bridgeport, Washington, is the second largest hydropower dam in the U.S. It delivers more than 2,600 MW of generating capacity and plays a central role in meeting peak regional energy demand. Its operations are coordinated with other Columbia River System dams to manage flows for energy production, fish passage, and flood risk reduction. As the second-largest hydropower dam in the U.S., it is an integral component of the region's energy infrastructure and ecosystem management.

Albeni Falls Dam, in Oldtown, Idaho, authorized following historic flooding in the Columbia Basin, produces more than 200 million kWh annually. Its three Kaplan turbines can generate 42.6 MW at peak capacity, enough to power approximately 15,000 homes. In addition, the water passed through those turbines continues to generate power at each successive hydropower plant downstream, including Grand Coulee Dam and Chief Joseph Dam. Power generated is marketed by the Bonneville Power Administration and distributed throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Libby Dam, in Libby, Montana, the only US Columbia River Treaty Dam, serves as a major storage and generation facility with international flood risk management capacity. In fiscal year 2025, Libby Dam generated more than 2.7 million MWh of electricity, representing tens of millions of dollars in market value while supporting coordinated basin operations and ecosystem considerations. Libby Dam currently has a new generator installation project under construction, its sixth unit. The unit is being assembled with components largely warehoused since the 1980s. Once online, the sixth unit will offset lost power generation, maintain required water flow, and provide operational flexibility and flood risk management, when other units are offline for required maintenance and during long term outages. Once the unit is completed around September 2027, it will be capable of producing 120 MW of electricity.

“Our projects, like Chief Joseph, Libby, and Albeni Falls Dams, demonstrate how hydropower supports flood risk management, environmental stewardship, navigation, irrigation , and economic growth, all within a coordinated federal system,” said Sanborn. Modernizing these facilities ensures they continue delivering value for generations.”

Delivering Infrastructure That Serves the National Interest

Through coordinated management of the FCRPS and implementation of the “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative, USACE is aligning modernization efforts with national energy needs and fiscal responsibility.

By leveraging innovation and strengthening public-private partnerships, the USACE is positioned to expand hydropower output, reduce regulatory delays , and accelerate delivery of critical water resources infrastructure.