CNRH’s Foreign Ship Liaison Officer strengthens international ties in the Pacific

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Chester, Navy Region Hawaii foreign ship liaison officer (FSLO), visits the Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli (MP-56), during a port visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16. As the FLSO, Chester is responsible for the coordination and facilitation of all aspects of foreign naval vessel visits on the base and her role is vital in maintaining international relationships and promoting interoperability between naval forces. Navy Region Hawaii oversees all shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental responsibilities to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters and the U.S. Navy’s mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — For every foreign naval vessel that sails into the historic waters of Pearl Harbor, a dedicated officer ensures its visit is seamless and successful.

As the Foreign Ship Liaison Officer (FSLO) assigned to Navy Region Hawaii, Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Chester serves as this crucial link, fostering goodwill and strengthening international partnerships, one ship at a time. The FSLO is one of the first points of contact for a visiting foreign vessel in Pearl Harbor. It’s a vital role given Hawaii's strategic location. With Pearl Harbor averaging about two foreign ship visits per month, the role is a busy one. Chester's primary objective is to ensure every visiting crew has a successful and productive stay at the Oahu-based military installation.

"My main goal is to make sure all of our visitors have a positive visit and leave with a positive impression of Pearl Harbor," said Chester, a 15-year Navy veteran. "With my team, we strive to anticipate the needs and wants of these ships to make sure we are delivering top-notch service."

On a daily basis, Chester and her team coordinate with various base entities to arrange essential services. This support, which is critical for resupplying ships, also serves as a significant morale booster for their crews. Her team works with Navy Region Hawaii Port Operations for tugboat operations and pier scheduling, and with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command for vital ship services like dumpsters and sewage and wastewater removal.

Chester’s team also ensures the visiting crews have shopping privileges at the Navy Exchange and offered access to all Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities. Additionally, she collaborates with U.S. Navy host ships, which host visiting crew members and offer a variety of relationship-building activities, like sports and barbecues.

The role involves navigating the unique requirements of each visit, a challenge Chester finds deeply rewarding. "Every ship visit is always a little different, which makes it like a little puzzle to solve," she explained. "It is very rewarding working with foreign officers on a tricky issue and solving it; it really builds a relationship." A typical challenge is making sure that there is base access for people excited to see a vessel from their home country, which can include friends and family or local officials.

These collaborations can range from facilitating specialized training and high-level officer meetings to coordinating official receptions and simply providing advice on how crews can best enjoy their liberty time in Hawaii. With the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), approaching in 2026, the FSLO team is preparing for its most demanding period.

"With over 30 countries, it's the busiest season for FSLO but also the most fun," Chester noted. Through her dedicated efforts, Chester exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to building and maintaining strong relationships with allies and partners across the globe.

Navy Region Hawaii oversees all shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters and the U.S. Navy’s mission in the Pacific.