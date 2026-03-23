Carrying on the Liggett Legacy

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Hunter Liggett (as a brigadier general in this photo) was a highly respected U.S. Army officer whose 42-year career spanned from the Indian Wars to commanding the First Army in WWI. He exemplified the soldier scholar, combining a deep understanding of military history with innovative leadership. (National Archives photo) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Hunter Liggett was a highly respected U.S. Army officer whose 42-year career spanned from the Indian Wars to commanding the First Army in WWI. He is known as a “Soldier’s Soldier” and a “Scholar-Soldier” to credit his exceptional depth of knowledge, critical thinking skill, meticulous planning and preparation, and above all, taking care of Soldiers.

Author and Army historian Michael Bigelow says, “Liggett’s ceaseless preparation allowed him to break free of the stereotypical, unimaginative generalship that too often characterized World War I commanders.” He adds that Liggett’s decades of experience as a Soldier enabled him “to develop practical solutions to the complexities of modern war.”

This skill remains critically relevant in today’s multi-domain and high-tech battlefield where there are no “front lines” or safe zones as defined in the WWII era. Liggett also believed in combined arms to defeat the enemy. “We all need to channel our inner Hunter Liggett,” said FHL’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza, who is also the 63rd Readiness Division commanding general. “We should apply his creativity, ingenuity and tenacious preparation while studying the current Ukraine, Gaza and Iran conflicts, and use that knowledge to field a dominant multi-domain capable U.S. Army for our next fight.”

Liggett’s effective leadership was based on institutional schooling, operational experience, and training. This proven formula carries on in today’s Army with the Army University, training exercises, deployments, and real-world missions. Established in 2025, the Army University integrates and consolidates more than 70 schools under one university system and synchronizes more than 100 institutions.

Soldiers begin their indoctrination with basic and advanced courses, then attend many other training courses throughout their career. Soldiers may also have an option to switch their career field based on the Army’s need to fill certain occupations or at a Soldier’s request.

The 80th Total Army School System (TASS) Training Center (80th TTC) at FHL is transitioning into the 104th Army Reserve Readiness Training Center (ARRTC). It specializes in training enlisted Soldiers to “reclassify” into a new Military Occupational Skill (MOS).

Newly arrived to set the stage for the 104th ARRTC is Maj. Colby Wallis, Chief Operations Officer who says, “Whether being reclassed by the military according to their needs or if it’s the Soldiers’ decision, it’s important to know that having a second or third MOS is very advantageous to Soldiers and will help in their progression.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the new Soldiers to the Fort Hunter Liggett family,” said Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie. “This influx not only strengthens our mission but also provides the requirement for increased resources, enabling us to expand Soldier support services and overall quality of life to our community. We are eager to be a part of the Army’s Transformation Initiative and opportunities it continues to bring to our installation."

Army officers also have a series of professional development courses tailored to their career progression and branch. The Command and General Staff College (CGSC) and the Army War College are part of the Army University system. Liggett attended both colleges and upon graduation from the Army War College served as the director and its president of from 1912-1914. During his tenure, the Army War College was located at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Today, the War College is located at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. Liggett’s legacy is still felt at the CGSC as thousands of officers annually attend the college and other pre-command courses.

“Lt. Gen. Hunter Liggett is part of the Hall of Fame at CGSC with his picture prominently displayed in the main foyer,” said McKenzie. “I have personally pointed that picture out to several of my peers, highlighting his significance not just to the installation’s legacy but to the Army writ large.”

Bigelow states that “Liggett built his generalship upon the twin pillars of taking care of his soldiers and his own character. He clearly recognized that Soldiers stood at the center of all military operations.”

Liggett wrote in one of his books that “No matter how much the machinery of war may be developed…in the final analysis, it is the man we must understand. Man, with all his strengths and all his weaknesses, always has been and always will be the basic element.”

“Cyber warfare and advanced technology have shifted tactics, but the heart of our battlefield strength remains the toughness, resolve, and lethality of our Soldiers,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. David Fimbres. “From the forests of the Meuse-Argonne to the islands of the Pacific and the checkpoints of Mosul, generations of American Soldiers have risen to the challenge. Fort Hunter Liggett's mission is to forge the next generation, providing the realistic and demanding training to ensure they stand ready for the fight ahead."

While it is a leader’s responsibility to take care of Soldiers, there are a bevy of resources to support today’s Soldiers in taking care of themselves. The Army provides many resources and has many programs to support Soldiers and their families. One such program is the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program which promotes five readiness domains: mental, physical, spiritual, nutritional, and sleep. Learn about the program here: https://h2f.army.mil/

The Army is also committed to the professional development of Army Civilians, who play a major role in supporting the Army mission, Soldiers and their families. The Civilian Enterprise System (CES) is designed to support their understanding of the Army and its leadership principles and support their growth through developing leadership skills. The CES consists of many courses tailored to different career stages, starting with the Foundation Course, and progressing to the Advanced Course and Continuing Education for Senior Leaders (GS-14 and GS 15).

Fort Hunter Liggett celebrates its namesake’s birthday with a special meal at its Warrior Restaurant and a trivia to enhance everyone’s knowledge on Lt. Gen. Hunter Liggett. Gain more insight to this revolutionary general by reading his books: “Commanding an American Army: Recollections of the World War” (1925), which focuses on his leadership of the I Army Corps and First Army; and “A.E.F.: Ten Years Ago in France” (1928).