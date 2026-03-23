2026 Military Health System Research Symposium: Submit your research or nominate outstanding health care work

Courtesy Photo | Submit your research for the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium, the Department of War’s premier military medical science meeting, by March 31, 2026. Nominate outstanding individuals or teams whose work strengthens readiness, accelerates medical discovery, and directly supports the deployed warfighter for the 2026 MHSRS Annual Awards, open through April 24, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Submit your research for the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium, the...... read more read more

As the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium, themed “Harnessing the Power of Military Medical Research,” is approaching, participants can submit their abstracts or nominations for the annual awards.

The call for abstracts to submit your research for the Department of War’s premier military medical science meeting closes March 31, 2026, (12 a.m. EST). You can explore sessions and submit at https://mhsrs.health.mil.

Nominations for the 2026 MHSRS Annual Awards are open through April 24, 2026 (12 a.m. EST). These awards honor the researchers and teams whose work strengthens readiness, accelerates medical discovery, and directly supports the deployed warfighter. This is your opportunity to spotlight the people and programs driving meaningful impact across the MHS.

Award categories include: · Distinguished Service · Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Individual/Military) and (Individual/Academia) · Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Military) and (Team/Academia) · Outstanding Program Management (Team) · Warfighter Medical Research Public Communication

You can review full category descriptions and submission criteria on the MHSRS homepage: https://mhsrs.health.mil/MHSRS. You must be registered and logged in to submit an award.

Ensure the award narrative fits the award criteria in the category selected. The Award Review Committee compares the narrative against the criteria. In past years, failure to meet that category's criteria have eliminated some well written packages from award contention.

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About MHSRS

The MHSRS is the Department of War’s primary scientific gathering where military medical researchers, clinicians, scientists, and industry partners come together to share new discoveries and improve care for deployed service members.