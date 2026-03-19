Rooted in family, leading with purpose

Photo By Lance Cpl. John Haubeil | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alim Hicks, left, a native of California and a ground supply officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, explains a technique to Sgt. Julian Garcia, a native of Kansas and a financial management resource analyst with III MEF, during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2026. MCMAP instructors teach Marines close combat techniques while incorporating physical conditioning to enhance Marines’ warfighting capabilities and mental resilience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan — The Marine Corps proudly boasts its ability to foster a community that is closely intertwined. The organization prides itself on definingqualities such as resilience, commitment, quality time, respect, and shared values. These qualities not only define a strong, unified Marine Corps, but they also define an unbeatable team— teams, like the many U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alim Hicks, a supply officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (MSB), III MEF Information Group, has led and continues to lead, overcoming obstacles and preparing for the next challenge.

Hicks, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, has a strong lineage of service in his blood. “My dad started in the military then ended in law enforcement,” he said. “I started in law enforcement and ended in the military.” After graduating high school and college, he entered public service with the Stockton Police Department in California but felt there was something more to his title than “Officer Hicks.” “The military is actually something I wanted to do,” said Hicks. Although his strong dedication to joining the Marine Corps was there, the path forward was not always clear.

When Hicks initially reached out to a Marine Corps Officer Selection Officer, concerns arose regarding his medical history due to a severe car accident when he was 18 years old. “They cut a hole in my neck so I could breathe; I broke most of my ribs, bruised my kidney and my spleen,” he said. “I spent 30 days in the hospital and wasn’t allowed to work out for one year. I really wasn’t allowed to do anything.” During this time, Hicks relied on his family to recover, deepening his understanding of their importance, a lesson that continues to shape how he leads today.

“My mom was feeding me and trying to get me back up to strength,” said Hicks. “Slowly but surely, I got back to normal, back to my baseline.” Growing up with different cultural backgrounds, his mother being from Turkey and his father being born in the United States, one constant has remained throughout his life: family. “Turkish culture and black culture are very family-oriented,” he said. “Family means everything to me.” While maintaining strong connections with his relatives is important, he places equal emphasis on building those bonds with his unit.

Stationed overseas, thousands of miles from the places his Marines call home, Hicks continues to build camaraderie within his section. “With my Marines, especially being in Japan, we are a family,” said the soon-to-be Captain. “We spend more time together as a family than most families. I spend almost, if not, more time with my Marines than my own family.” This mindset is critical not only for a leader to establish, but also for the Marines he leads to embrace.

Cpl. Joseph Estrada-Hernandez, a supply chain specialist with III MSB, stated the section thrives with family at its core and attributed that strength to Hicks. “Whenever he comes in, he’s always happy and lightens up the mood,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do but he talks to us, and we joke around and that lifts morale.” Without the exemplary dedication showcased by Hicks’ father, his ability to lead and interact with Marines would likely look very different.

At a young age, Hicks witnessed the sacrifices his dad made. “My dad might work 12-hour shifts in law enforcement, and he’d show up to my 6 p.m. game with zero sleep,” he said. “And he’s trying to stay awake and watch six-year-olds play baseball.” Now understanding that level of commitment, Hicks strives to provide the same support for his daughter.

Having coached his daughter’s soccer team for about four years, he still remembers her first goal. “I was the bench coach, and I was screaming in excitement,” said Hicks. “Seeing her wanting to play the sport with me is just an amazing feeling." That same sense of pride and commitment carries over into how he leads and supports the Marines in his charge.

Drawing from his experience outside the Marine Corps, Hicks values mentoring Marines on what life may look like beyond active duty. “What I appreciate most about my time prior to enlisting and commissioning is that I have something to talk with the Marines about when they want to get out,” he said. “Not every Marine or Sailor is going to stay in for 20 or 30 years, but I have that time and experience in the civilian sector to talk to that Marine.” While everyone who once put on that indistinguishable USMC cover will eventually don another hat, Hicks understands the importance of providing them with the knowledge and guidance to succeed.

Whether his team consists of his parents helping him recover from a motor vehicle accident, coaching his daughter’s soccer game, or leading Marines at work, 1st Lt. Hicks continues to embody the essence of a family-oriented leader. After several job applications, years of rejection, months of recovery, and overcoming numerous obstacles, Hicks has not let anything stand in his way and will continue to serve the many families he leads.