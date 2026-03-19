U.S. and ROK Marines Complete Freedom Shield 26; Continue Korea Marine Exchange Program Training

Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Wetzel | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commander, gives a challenge coin to a Republic of Korea Marine Corps Marine with 1st ROK Marine Division during exercise Freedom Shield 26 in Pohang, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2026. The exercise prepares participants to respond to a range of emerging threats, including cyber warfare, missile defense, and asymmetric tactics, ensuring a comprehensive approach to national defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Wetzel) see less | View Image Page

CAMP MUJUK, South Korea– Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), Marine Forces Korea (MARFORK) and 1st Marine Division, alongside their Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts, completed exercise Freedom Shield (FS) 26 on March 19, increasing bilateral capability to respond to regional crises as a team.

While FS 26 has concluded, the Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 26.1 will continue throughout theremainderof the month.

“Freedom Shield 26 simulated a challenging, realistic scenario, providing the U.S. and ROK Marine Corps Alliance with the opportunity to demonstrate our combined readiness and resolve,” said Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, Commanding General of III MEF and Commander of the Combined Marine Component Command. “Demanding training such as this enhances our ability to provide assured command and control and increases our readiness to respond to any crisis in the region.”

During Freedom Shield 26, U.S. and ROK Marines formed the Combined Marine Component Command (CMCC) to simulate and rehearse multi-domain operations. This command post exercise focused on improving command and control, boosting communication effectiveness, and underscoring a shared commitment to regional defense.

“Exercises like Freedom Shield are an excellent opportunity for the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to continue to enhance our combined ability to conduct operations and respond to any crises,” said Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. "The ROK-U.S. Marine Corps alliance will only grow more capable as we take part in exercises which build our brotherhood and combined capabilities.”

Training events such as FS 26 are crucial for maintaining the alliance’s role as a linchpin of stability and peace in the region, showcasing the steadfast resolve of both nations to ensure their mutual defense and readiness across the range of military operations.

Ongoing KMEP training continues to enable approximately 3,300 U.S. and ROK Marines to sharpen practical skills through realistic, field training exercises. KMEP incorporates a variety of live-fire exercises as well as aviation and logistics rehearsals that prioritize combined arms across the Alliance. The exercise will culminate with a bilateral live-fire event featuring the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in concert with Marines from across III MEF seizing key terrain. KMEP training events will continue into April.

For imagery from Freedom Shield 26, please see https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FreedomShield