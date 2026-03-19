MCAS Futenma conducts a Tsunami Evacuation Drill with the City of Ginowan

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, Okinawa, Japan (Feb. 28, 2026) – U.S. Marines and the city of Ginowan participated in a tsunami evacuation drill today at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

The drill was held to convey the readiness and capabilities of the base to local communities in the event of an emergency.

“The city council approached us a couple months ago about doing a full scale realistic tsunami evacuation drill,” says U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Cole Herron, executive officer, MCAS Futenma. “It was a great idea. We could use the training ourselves and make sure we’re prepared for these kind of events in the future.”

The participants gathered at Friendship Park and stood by for the tsunami warning sounded by Ginowan City. Following the simulated alert, participants walked from Gate One to Gate Two, the highest point in the southern part of the island.

“Twice a year is typically how often we do these. Last year, there was an actual tsunami evacuation that hit,” says Herron. “These drills make sure that we are hammered in and ready to execute if these occasion happen.”

Marines were stationed at multiple points throughout the route, providing water and assisting the participants.

“We’re prepared to support with any resources like water, bathrooms, chairs and emergency services for people to make their way across Futenma to get to safe ground,” says Herron.

The Mayor of Ginowan, Atsushi Sakima, joined the participants who were walking the route as a way to oversee the execution of the drill. According to Herron, MCAS Futenma keeps a relationship with the city of Ginowan and the mayor’s office for when events as these occur.

Once the participants arrived at Gate Two, signifying the end of the drill, they were shuttled back to Gate One to ensure safe removal from base. Marines broke down shade and water stations and escorted participants to the shuttle.

“We’re not just here as the air station to conduct operations,” says Herron. “We’re also here to support the local people and to make sure they’re safe in the times of crisis.”

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