CORE26 | Marines Forge New Role for Collective Arctic Defense in NATO Exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Armando Elizalde | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathon Scott, right, a company commander with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and Swedish army 1st Lt. Eric Haslum, a staff officer with Göta Engineering Regiment, review a map in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 12, 2026. Marines participated in the force-on-force portion of exercise Cold Response 26 alongside Swedish soldiers with Skaraborg Regiment to improve combat readiness and lethality against a free-thinking adversary in an unscripted, realistic environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Elizalde) see less | View Image Page

SETERMOEN, Norway — U.S. Marines concluded their participation in the Norwegian-led exercise Cold Response 26 on March 19, having validated a new model of integrated support for NATO operations in the High North.

The exercise was the first of its kind since Finland and Sweden joined the Alliance, proving their immediate capability and marking a new era of collective defense. The new model focuses on fully integrating the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) into a NATO command structure and establishing a joint logistics command for rapid crisis response.

“In crisis, we don’t have the luxury of time; we have to be ready,” said Maj. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Division. “Our ability to globally deploy combat credible forces into the High North in support of NATO underpins our commitment to allies and partners and our national interests.”

This rapid response capability hinges a history of strategic interdependence between Norway and the Marine Corps. Since 1982, the Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program Norway has stored U.S. Marine Corps equipment preserved in climate-controlled mountain caves.

“Seeing all the equipment and supplies ready for you, fueled, warm, and in a controlled-climate area, is a complete game changer,” said Staff Sgt. Alondra Plouff, a staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge for the cave sites, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

This gear was then moved by ship to the port of Narvik during a complex Reception, Staging, and Onward Movement (RSOM) operation, ready for immediate use.

“Our strategic position in the Arctic, with open sea lanes, ice-free harbors and the ability to receive forces into the theater, is one of our most important roles,” said Brig. Gen. Nina Berg, Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization center commander.

Combat Logistics Battalion 6 (CLB-6), departed Norway on March 8, escorted by Norwegian and Swedish military police, to transport some of these logistics' assets in a long-range convoy across Norway and Sweden, arriving in Finland on March 10.

With logistics in place, the exercise moved to its combat phase.

In a historic first, a combined force from the Franco-German Binational Air Transportation Squadron (BATS) and the U.S. Marine’s own VMGR-252 airlifted Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, from Norway to Finland aboard KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Upon landing, the company was placed under the tactical control of the Swedish Army’s 4th Mechanized Brigade, fighting as a single, fused entity in a force-on-force battle.

Simultaneously, in Norway, other Marine companies from the battalion integrated with the Norwegian Army’s Combat Service Support Battalion. Using the Norwegian’s Bandvagn 206 (BV 206) all-terrain vehicles for critical mobility, this combined force maneuvered through the austere terrain to fight the Spanish Army’s Mountain Infantry Regiment, who acted as the opposing force.

“The purpose of Cold Response is deterrence, and the only way you can deter is if you have a credible threat,” said Lt. Col. Chase Bradford, commanding officer of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines. “With our Marines training collectively, we know that if we ever have to fight together with our NATO allies, we can immediately come together and win.” For the Marines on the ground, their training objectives were achieved through direct partnership and learning from their highly experienced Nordic counterparts.

“Working with the Norwegians especially, we learned a lot about cold-weather tactics and how to operate in this environment. It’s been very beneficial,” said Sgt. Logan Beaver, a squad leader with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines. “The most important thing is not only surviving, but thriving in the terrain, and then using that to our advantage with our Norwegian allies.”

The strategic importance of the exercise was highlighted by a visit from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who observed a demonstration of allied capabilities at Setermoen.

"Cold Response has once again demonstrated Norway’s central role, with over 30,000 personnel here and in Finland from 14 allied countries training as part of this exercise," said Rutte during a press conference on March 18. "Exercising and learning from one another builds bonds between allies and ensures the ability of NATO nations to operate effectively and to do this together. Cold Response is also one of the first major activities brought together under Arctic Sentry, NATO's new enhanced vigilant activity in the arctic and in the High North."