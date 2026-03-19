Future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk Homeport Ahead of Commissioning

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Jackson Rott | NORFOLK, Va. (March 20, 2026) – The future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) arrives at its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk, March 20, 2026. The warship's arrival precedes a scheduled commissioning ceremony on April 11, 2026 at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jackson C. Rott) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Vir. (March 20, 2026) – The newest Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), arrived at its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, on March 20. The arrival precedes the warship’s commissioning ceremony, which is scheduled for April 11, 2026.

The warship’s namesake, retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey Curtiss "Barney" Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, was on the pier to welcome the warship and its crew to their new homeport.

"To be on the pier and welcome this incredible crew to their new homeport is monumental," said Col. Barnum. "This warship represents the enduring bond between the Marine Corps and the Navy, and I have the utmost confidence in the crew to carry on the legacy of service and courage that defines our naval forces. I look forward to seeing them 'bring her to life' and join the fleet."

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is the first ship to bear the name of Col. Barnum. The ship honors his gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

On Dec. 18, 1965, then-1st Lt. Barnum assumed command of his company after the commander was mortally wounded. With two armed helicopters under his control, he moved fearlessly through deadly fire to lead air attacks against the enemy's well-entrenched positions while directing one platoon in a successful counterattack on the key positions. Having cleared a small area, he requested and directed the landing of two transport helicopters to evacuate the deceased and wounded. He then assisted in seizing the battalion's objective. He is among the few living namesakes to witness his warship's commissioning.

"It is an honor to bring this warship to Norfolk and to be welcomed by Colonel Barnum himself. His heroism is the standard we strive to meet every day," said Cmdr. Benjamin R. Cantu, commanding officer of PCU Harvey C. Barnum Jr. "This crew has trained relentlessly to prepare for this moment. We are ready to join the fleet and carry the name of a true American hero as we defend our nation's interests around the globe."

The warship’s sponsor is Col. Barnum’s wife, Martha Hill, who has maintained a close relationship with the crew since the keel-laying ceremony in 2021.In keeping with naval tradition, she will give the order to “man our ship and bring her to life!” during the commissioning ceremony.At that command, the crew will run aboard, and the USS Harvey C.Barnum Jr. will officially become a warship in the U.S. Navy's fleet.

Harvey C. Barnum Jr. is a flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer designed to conduct a wide range of maritime operations, including anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare in support of national security and global maritime stability. Once commissioned, the warship will be capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike group, surface action group, or an expeditionary strike group.

For more information about Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), please visit the ship’s official U.S. Navy page at https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/lcs29/.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 70 ships and 31 shore commands.