USACE leaders visit Fort Bragg to review SOF infrastructure projects

Photo By Ernest Henry | Michael Briggs, project engineer, briefs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership on...... read more read more Photo By Ernest Henry | Michael Briggs, project engineer, briefs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership on construction plans for projects at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, March 18, 2026. The visit allowed leaders to assess progress on facilities supporting special operations forces training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Ernie Henry) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leadership visited Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall March 17–19 to assess ongoing military construction projects supporting special operations forces and engage with project delivery teams across the installation.

Col. Brad Morgan, commander of the USACE Wilmington District, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Porter, deputy commander, were joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Braud, South Atlantic Division command sergeant major, during the visit to tour multiple project sites with representatives from the SOCOM Area Office. Leaders reviewed project progress, discussed future requirements and evaluated how infrastructure investments are enhancing readiness and Soldier quality of life.

Throughout the visit, leaders received updates on a range of projects supporting U.S. Army Special Operations Command, including aviation infrastructure at Pope Army Airfield, training facilities at Camp Mackall and operational support facilities across Fort Bragg.

At Pope Army Airfield, leaders reviewed plans for the renovation of a hangar facility supporting special operations aviation units, highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure critical to mission readiness.

At Smoke Bomb Hill, leaders received a briefing on the planned Net Zero barracks project, which is designed to improve Soldier living conditions while incorporating energy-efficient and sustainable building practices.

The visit also included multiple project reviews at Camp Mackall, where leaders assessed construction progress on training and operational facilities designed to enhance realism and support special operations forces.

During site visits, project engineers and construction representatives provided detailed briefings on construction progress, upcoming milestones and program challenges, allowing leadership to assess project execution and alignment with operational priorities.

The visit highlighted the critical role of USACE in delivering modern, resilient infrastructure for the Army’s special operations community and reinforced the partnership between the Wilmington District, South Atlantic Division and Fort Bragg stakeholders.