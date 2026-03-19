NASC Sailors Tell First-Hand Account of Heroic Rescue

Photo By Austen McClain | 260318-N-HN924-1001 Airman Skyluv Rios and Airman Jesse Arguello, aircrew students assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), pose for a photo following an interview with local media outlets onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Mar. 17. Rios and Arguello rescued a man from his submerged vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency and rendered first aid while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive on Mar. 15, 2026. NASC continuously identifies and implements improved education, teaching, and personnel services in support of the Navy’s mission using a well-rounded curriculum of academics and physical training, producing the highest quality officer and enlisted aviation personnel for the U. S. military. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.— Two U.S. Navy Sailors were interviewed by local media outlets March 18 after their heroic acts of rescuing a 37-year-old Pensacola man from a submerged vehicle in the Bayou Chico Creek March 15.

Airman Jesse Arguello and Airman Skyluv Rios, both assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, sprang into action at approximately 9 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Navy Boulevard. The Sailors had been on their way to get dinner when they observed the incident unfold.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, while experiencing a medical emergency, lost control of his vehicle, which traveled through a parking area of a gas station, struck multiple obstacles, and ultimately entered the Bayou Chico Creek, becoming fully submerged.

When asked how the events unfolded, Arguello responded, “We were going to get some food, just like any other night.” After describing witnessing the car in the water, he added, “My first instinct was, ‘there’s somebody in there, he needs help.’”

Reacting without hesitation, Rios, a native of El Paso, Texas, immediately called for emergency medical services while Arguello, a native of American Fork, Utah, entered the water to attempt the rescue. Unable to open the vehicle’s doors underwater, Arguello forced entry by breaking through the sunroof. Despite the difficulty of striking glass underwater, he managed to shatter and remove the glass, reach the driver, unbuckle their seatbelt, and pull them to the surface.

Once the driver was brought to shore, Rios began administering first aid, relying on her military training to remain calm under pressure.

Rio explained what was going through her mind while rendering first aid, saying, “Most people run to panic. Mine was, ‘Alright, I’m going to remain calm. Don’t let your panic cloud your judgment to help save that man’s life.’”

After ensuring the driver was receiving care, Arguello returned to the submerged vehicle, diving back underwater to check for additional passengers. After confirming no one else was in the car, he exited the water and was later treated for injuries sustained during the rescue.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers credited the Sailors’ swift actions and decisive response with saving the man’s life.

Despite the recognition, both Sailors remained humble about their actions.

“I just did what anybody else would have done,” Arguello said.

“I really feel like anyone would have taken that initiative,” Rios added. “It just happened to be us.” Their actions reflect greatly upon themselves and the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment, demonstrating the lifesaving impact of training, teamwork, and selfless service.

Naval Aviation Schools Command provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development, and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nation officers and enlisted students to be combat quality aviation professionals, and deliver them at the right time, in the right numbers, to be the forces their nation needs.