Resources Available for Spouses of Deployed Airmen

RAFM Provides Support, Resources, and Community for Spouses of Deployed Airmen



ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England—If your spouse is currently deployed, feeling nervous, stressed, or uncertain about the future is completely normal. Deployments can turn routines upside down. Birthdays are celebrated across time zones. Everyday decisions feel heavier. Yet within this new chapter of life, there is a strong network ready to support you and your family.



The Airmen’s Attic and Airmen’s Food Pantry provide practical assistance to Airmen and their families at no cost. They offer clothing, non-perishable food, cooking supplies, and baby essentials including toys, books, and cleaning supplies. Their priority is to help families be there for each other and focus on what matters most.



Organizations such as the Military and Family Readiness Center and the Mildenhall Spouses’ Association are dedicated to supporting spouses of deployed Airmen. They offer a wide range of programs, events, and services designed to keep families informed and connected.



“The Hearts Apart program is one of the M&FRC’s cornerstone programs and was created specifically for spouses and families of deployed Airmen,” Tech Sergeant Clifford Sandoval, M&FRC Readiness NCO, said. “Through regular events and gatherings, Hearts Apart helps families stay engaged, build friendships, and find encouragement while their loved one is away.”



The M&FRC works closely with base partners including the chapel team, military family life counselors, Red Cross, and Key Support Liaisons. Together, they create opportunities for connection, resilience, and community engagement.



“The KSL program, formerly known as Key Spouse, is a vital link between commanders and families,” Courtney Long, 100th Wing Staff Agency KSL representative, said. “It helps connect spouses with available base resources and provide an extra layer of support. Participation is completely voluntary, but many spouses find it to be an invaluable source of guidance and reassurance.



Deployment is a chapter, not the whole story. While it may bring challenges, it also reveals strength, resilience, and the power of community. Reach out, get connected, and let others walk alongside you during this time. “You don’t have to do this alone,” said Long.



To learn more about Hearts Apart or other programs, visit the M&FRC at RAF Mildenhall in Building 460 (behind the Northside Fitness Center), email: 100fss.fsfr@us.af.mil, or call: DSN: 238-3406, Commercial: 01638-543406.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 10:35 Story ID: 561002 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resources Available for Spouses of Deployed Airmen, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.