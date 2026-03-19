Voorheis formally takes reins of C3BM

Photo By Morgan Brown | Lt. Gen. Luke Cropsey, military deputy for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, presides over the assumption of leadership ceremony here, March 18, 2026. Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis officially assumed leadership of the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management on Feb. 2, 2026. The PAE integrates the C3BM materiel enterprise within the department, aligning technical architecture and acquisition authorities to streamline the delivery of decision advantage capabilities via the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Morgan Brown | Lt. Gen. Luke Cropsey, military deputy for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of...... read more read more

The Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management held an assumption of leadership ceremony to publicly welcome Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis as its new PAE here, March 18, 2026.

Voorheis officially assumed leadership of the PAE from Lt. Gen. Luke Cropsey, military deputy for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics on Feb. 2, 2026. The ceremony served as the ceremonial transfer of authority and responsibility.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this team,” Voorheis said. “Your hard work has built an organization that is already making a significant impact integrating our enterprise and helping close critical kill chains. You have created a culture of innovation and have set a high bar for what is possible.”

The change in leadership comes at a pivotal time in the organization, with the unit recently transitioning from a traditional program executive office to a PAE. This transformation aims to streamline decision-making and align accountability with mission outcomes.

“The Secretary has put the acquisition enterprise on a wartime footing, and we will answer the call,” Voorheis said. “We will continue to treat acquisition as a warfighting function, embracing prudent, calculated acquisition risks to crush the operational risks our operators face every day.”

The ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one leader to another.

“Voorheis has the experience, the strategic insight, and the leadership to guide this organization to its next chapter of success,” said Cropsey, who had led C3BM since its inception in 2022. “He has seen the view from the top of the mountain, he understands the strategic landscape, and he has a deep appreciation for the real-world impact of our work.”

The PAE integrates the C3BM materiel enterprise within the department, aligning technical architecture and acquisition authorities to streamline the delivery of decision advantage capabilities via the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.

The DAF BATTLE NETWORK is the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems enabling better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force. It integrates roughly 50 programs of record across the department, ensuring resilient decision advantage needed by the Air Force, Space Force, Joint, and Coalition forces to win against the pacing challenge.