New York Air National Guardsman Completes Arctic Warfare Training

Photo By Barbara Olney | Air National Guard Security Forces members ruck through the rigorous Cold Weather...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Olney | Air National Guard Security Forces members ruck through the rigorous Cold Weather Operations Course (CWOC) at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. This demanding course is designed to build arctic warriors, pushing airmen to master survival and operational capabilities in the harshest winter conditions. By honing their skills in sub-zero temperatures, these Security Forces members have demonstrated their readiness to defend the nation in any environment, ensuring the U.S. military maintains a decisive edge in arctic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by courtesy) see less | View Image Page

A New York Air National Guardsman from the 224th Security Forces Squadron recently completed the demanding Cold Weather Operations Course (CWOC) at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

Staff Sgt. David Blovat attended the two-week training program in January, during the height of the harsh Minnesota winter. The CWOC is designed to prepare personnel to operate and thrive in arctic and subarctic environments.



“It was a very physically and mentally challenging course,” Blovat explained. “The cold hits different when its -35 degrees with wind chill and it’s just you and the gear you have packed in your ruck and you still have another 3 miles until your next tent site.”



The curriculum employs a “crawl, walk, run” methodology. The initial “crawl” phase consists of classroom instruction on key topics such as cold-weather injury prevention, risk management, and the use of specialized equipment. Participants then progress to the “walk” phase, which involves practical outdoor application, including land navigation on snowshoes, hauling gear with ahkio sleds, and constructing natural thermal shelters.



“We applaud Staff Sgt Blovat’s desire to enhance his professional and tactical skills,” said Lt. Col. Michael Kidd, 224th Security Forces commander. “Bottom line, we support and encourage the professional development of all our Defenders.”



The final test is a grueling five-day “run” phase—a continuous field exercise that pushes participants to their limits. In subzero temperatures, they must navigate through deep snow, build their own shelters for overnight survival, and make critical leadership decisions. The ultimate test of their resolve is a cold-water immersion drill, conducted under the watchful eyes of the U.S. Coast Guard, proving they can overcome the deadly effects of hypothermia.



“Overall, I had a good experience. This course was very rewarding. It built confidence knowing we could function so well as a team in such a demanding environment,” said Blovat.



Approximately half of the candidates are unable to complete the course due to injury or extreme difficulty. Those who emerge successfully have earned the right to wear the prestigious “Arctic” tab on their uniform.