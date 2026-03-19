Naval Base San Diego Honors its K-9 Warfighters

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Campbell | 260311-N-XG173-1039 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Mar. 11, 2026) – Lt. Henry Martin, assistant security officer, left, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jack Marlin, both assigned to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Security Forces, presents Military Working Dog (MWD) Bady with a meritorious service award Mar. 11. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Campbell) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – Sailors assigned to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) recognized the service and sacrifice of military working dogs (MWDs) during K-9 Veterans Day, observed annually Mar. 13 to honor canine partners supporting military and law enforcement missions worldwide.

The observance commemorates the establishment of the U.S. Army War Dog Program in 1942 and highlights the enduring contributions of MWDs serving alongside U.S. service members in defense of the nation.

“We recognize our military working dogs as vital members of the team, and we owe them the same commitment we give our Sailors,” said Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, NBSD. “That includes access to top-tier veterinary care, proper training and lifelong support—because their service, sacrifice and dedication to mission truly mirror that of any warfighter.”

At NBSD, MWD teams serve as a cornerstone of installation security, delivering critical explosive detection capabilities that strengthen force protection across the base and waterfront.

“Our military working dogs are force multipliers,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Joseph Powers, NBSD Kennel Master. “They extend our ability to detect threats, deter adversaries and protect the force in ways no technology can fully replicate.”

K-9 Veterans Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the legacy, service and sacrifice of these canine partners across generations.

“K-9 Veterans Day honors the dedication of military working dogs—past, present and future,” Powers said. “Many have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of others. This day ensures their service is recognized and never forgotten.”

Despite advances in detection technology, MWDs remain among the most effective tools for identifying threats in dynamic operational environments.

“A military working dog’s detection capability is unmatched,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jack Marlin, an MWD handler assigned to NBSD. “Their speed, accuracy and reliability make them an indispensable asset to mission success and force protection.”

Beyond their operational capability, the effectiveness of MWD teams is grounded in the trust and discipline developed through daily training.

“The bond between a handler and their dog is built through repetition, consistency and trust,” Marlin said. “That relationship is what enables these teams to perform with precision in high-risk environments.”

For handlers, the mission is both professional and personal—developing dogs into capable assets that will continue to serve long after their initial training.

“The work we put in today ensures these dogs are ready to support the mission for years to come,” Marlin said. “It’s about building something that lasts beyond any one handler.”

As the Navy observes K-9 Veterans Day, Sailors recognize the loyalty, skill and unwavering dedication of military working dogs who stand watch beside them—protecting the fleet, the installation and the force.

NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.