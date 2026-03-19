Forged on the Rooftop: Operation Rooftop Prepares Air Force SNCOs for the Fight Ahead

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— The Alabama humidity hangs thick in the early morning air as a line of newly selected master sergeants step forward, rucks secured and boots striking pavement in unison.



There is no ceremony here—only movement, pressure and expectation.



At Maxwell Air Force Base—home to Air University, which provides a full spectrum of Air Force education—Operation Rooftop continues a legacy of preparing Airmen for the demands of service and the realities of leadership.



Here, the focus isn’t just on learning—it’s on becoming.



Operation Rooftop marks a turning point. Technical experts arrive with years of experience; they leave expected to lead in environments that are faster, less predictable and far less forgiving.



The course blends classroom discussion with physically and mentally demanding scenarios, pushing participants to apply what they know under pressure instead of simply talking through it.



“This week, we’re welcoming in master sergeants selected during this cycle and preparing them for the transition into the senior NCO ranks,” said Master Sgt. Kate Hytinen, a Warrant Officer Training School instructor and one of the leaders supporting Operation Rooftop at Maxwell Air Force Base.



“We’ve built a course that bridges soft skills with tactical and operational competencies they’ll need to be successful.”



That shift becomes clear early.



Students are placed in situations where information is incomplete, time is limited and decisions carry weight. The goal isn’t perfection—it’s judgment.



“Students engage in combatives training that reinforces the importance of thinking quickly, making decisions under pressure and understanding how those skills translate to real-world environments,” Hytinen said.



For many, the experience resets expectations.



“It was humbling for sure,” said Master Sgt. Ines Abrantes. “It’s hot out here. Working together as a team—the terrain, the communication—everything that we thought we knew, we didn’t know until we got out there.”



Other events build on that same pressure.



Obstacle courses, team challenges and scenario-based exercises force participants to rely on each other while drawing on what they’ve learned throughout the week—and across their careers.



“They’ll also complete an obstacle course where they demonstrate not only the skills they’ve developed throughout their careers, but what they’ve learned here this week,” Hytinen said.



In those moments, leadership isn’t discussed—it’s visible. It shows up in how teams communicate, how quickly they adjust and how individuals step forward when something goes wrong.



“Prior to this course, I did not know what to expect,” said Master Sgt. Tasha Johnson. “There’s a lot of team building. It’s interesting working with people from different career fields and getting their ideas on how we needed to accomplish the mission.”



That mix of perspectives is intentional.



Senior noncommissioned officers are expected to lead across specialties, not just within them. The course reinforces that reality, placing Airmen in situations where success depends on how well they bring different strengths together.



At its core, the message is straightforward: the strength of the force depends on leaders who can think clearly, act quickly and keep their teams moving forward when conditions aren’t ideal.



The transition into the senior NCO tier comes with that expectation.



“As SNCOs, every time you show up, there is an expectation,” said Chief Master Sgt. Eric Adams, one of the leaders supporting Operation Rooftop. “One of the hardest expectations is learning how to be a follower while preparing to lead.”



“With every promotion, you can feel overwhelmed—questioning whether you’re ready, whether others will follow you,” he said. “That’s something we all go through, regardless of rank.”



The course doesn’t remove that uncertainty—but it gives Airmen a place to work through it.



“We had an exercise to test teamwork,” said Master Sgt. Larry Williams Jr. “The objective was to recover our pilot—we had crashed.”



Exercises like that aren’t about winning or losing. They’re about how decisions are made, how teams communicate and what happens when plans fall apart.



Adams said the standard is simple.



“When that person goes down, who’s the next one up?” he said. “Are you ready to step in and lead?”



By the end of the week, the difference is noticeable.



Movements are more deliberate. Communication is clearer. Teams operate with more confidence—not because the environment got easier, but because they adapted to it.



Operation Rooftop reflects Maxwell’s long-standing role in developing leaders across the force. The expectation is that when Airmen leave, they are ready to step forward, take responsibility and lead when it matters.



On the rooftop, that expectation is tested early—and often.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:16 Story ID: 560966 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forged on the Rooftop: Operation Rooftop Prepares Air Force SNCOs for the Fight Ahead, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.