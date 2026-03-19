PAE Fires Leaders Earn 2025 Army Acquisition Executive Excellence in Leadership Awards

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Exceptional leaders within the U.S. Army’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires have earned top honors in the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive Excellence in Leadership Awards, underscoring the organization’s commitment to delivering world-class capabilities to Soldiers. The annual AAE Excellence in Leadership Awards recognize exceptional performance and leadership across the Army acquisition workforce. This year’s PAE Fires awardees include: · Col. Christopher Hill, winner, Project Management/Project Director Office Professional of the Year · Mr. Ronald Holliday, winner, Project Management/Project Director Office Team of the Year · Col. Guy Yelverton, winner, Product Management/Product Director Office Team of the Year · Mr. Brian Etu, winner, Defense Export and Cooperation Professional of the Year · Lt. Col. Hassan Kamara, winner, Product Management/Product Director Office Professional of the Year · Mr. Phillip White, (AMCOM) winner, Logistician of the Year · Mr. Will Black, (AvMC), winner, Tester of the Year · Maj. Robert D. Davis, honorable mention, Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene Acquisition Writing Award, for “What’s the big I.D.A? The G-TEAD process for innovation.” The recognition reflects sustained excellence in program execution, leadership, international partnerships, and team performance across PAE Fires’ diverse portfolio of surface-to-surface precision fires, integrated air and missile defense, and directed energy systems. “Never in my entire 33-year career have I been a part of an organization that has so many outstanding and incredible leaders selected as Army Acquisition Executive Excellence in Leadership Award winners,” said Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, portfolio acquisition executive for fires. “What a tremendous accomplishment for not only these great individuals but also for our entire team that works hard every day to deliver critical capabilities for our Army and our Nation.” The awards highlight the Army’s continued focus on disciplined acquisition, innovation, and rapid delivery of critical capabilities to meet evolving operational demands. PAE Fires is responsible for the development, acquisition, fielding and sustainment of advanced fires capabilities that strengthen deterrence and enhance readiness across the Joint Force. The 2025 recognition marks one of the strongest showings by a single portfolio in the history of the AAE Excellence in Leadership Awards and reflects the professionalism and dedication of the Army acquisition workforce at Redstone Arsenal and across the enterprise.