Photo Story: Civilian Service Commendation Medal Presentation at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jobi J. Spolum, management analyst with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Plans, Analysis and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jobi J. Spolum, management analyst with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, receives a Civilian Service Commendation Medal on March 5, 2026, from Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. Spolum earned the award for meritorious service from May to December 2025. “Spolum’s unmatched work ethic, incredible attention to detail, and professionalism directly contributed to the successful continuation of Fort McCoy’s strategic planning process. Despite the unexpected departure of the previous chief, her tenacity and commitment were key in ensuring the strategic planning process did not fail,” the citation states. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Jobi J. Spolum, management analyst with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, receives a Civilian Service Commendation Medal on March 5, 2026, from Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy.



Spolum earned the award for meritorious service from May to December 2025.



“Spolum’s unmatched work ethic, incredible attention to detail, and professionalism directly contributed to the successful continuation of Fort McCoy’s strategic planning process. Despite the unexpected departure of the previous chief, her tenacity and commitment were key in ensuring the strategic planning process did not fail,” the citation states.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at [https://home.army.mil/mccoy](https://home.army.mil/mccoy), on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”