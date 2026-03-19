Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Donated $2.5 Million To Relief Funds

Photo By Zachary Wright | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers donated $2.5 million to Army Emergency Relief, Air Force Assistance Fund and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in 2025, helping service members and their families find support when they need it most. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3c7 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers showed strong support for the military community in 2025, https://flic.kr/p/2s32T8q to Army Emergency Relief (AER), the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

“Because of the generosity of military shoppers, more than $2.5 million was raised in support to the military community in 2025,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Every contribution, big or small, ensures service members and their families can access vital resources when they need it most.”

Since 2017, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $11.7 million to AER, AFAF and NMCRS. These donations fund critical programs, such as interest-free loans, scholarships and grants, easing financial burdens associated with education, life emergencies and other unexpected challenges.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Exchange community, AER can provide our Soldiers and their families financial assistance when the need it most,” said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Tony Grinston, AER CEO. “Our long-term collaboration with the Exchange has been transformative and one of our largest contributors. We cannot thank Tom Shull and the Exchange team enough for their support.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas Jr., CEO of the Air & Space Forces Aid Society, one of four charities that benefit from the AFAF, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment of taking care of Airmen, Guardians and their families.

“The Exchange is more than a retailer for the force—it’s a force multiplier for taking care of Airmen, Guardians, and their families,” Thomas said. “Through the Air Force Assistance Fund, shopper donations become real help at exactly the right moment—whether that’s emergency financial relief, education support, or programs that strengthen families. Together, we are ensuring that no member of our force stands alone in a time of need.”

Through donations at select Exchanges in the Pacific, military shoppers have donated more than $130,000 to support Sailors and Marines through NMCRS.

“Every donation represents an investment in the well-being of Sailors, Marines and their loved ones,” said retired Lt. Gen. Robert Ruark, CEO of NMCRS. “Contributions allow NMCRS to provide immediate assistance and resources that help Sailors and Marines build lasting stability.”

Shoppers visiting the PX, BX or Express can add a $1 donation to AER, AFAF or NMCRS (select locations only) when checking out, including at self-check registers. Shoppers looking to donate any other amount can speak with an associate during checkout. Online donations can also be made on ShopMyExchange.com, where shoppers will receive a prompt during checkout.

Shoppers can also visit the https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give/ to learn more about the Exchange’s contributions to supporting the military relief funds.

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

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