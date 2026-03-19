Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Jericho Griffin celebrates with her Frederiksen Elementary School (FES) 5th Grade...... read more read more Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Jericho Griffin celebrates with her Frederiksen Elementary School (FES) 5th Grade students following an assembly where Griffin was announced as Dublin Unified School District Teacher of the Year on February 26, 2026. Griffin, an Army spouse at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), has been a teacher at FES for more than three years. A native of Salina, Kansas, Griffin was selected for her profound impact on student success and her unique ability to foster a vibrant and supportive classroom community. see less | View Image Page

DUBLIN, Calif. – Jericho Griffin, a U.S. Army spouse at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) and a fifth-grade teacher at Frederiksen Elementary School, has been named the Dublin Unified School District's Teacher of the Year for the 2025-2026 school year. A 38-year-old native of Salina, Kansas, Griffin was selected for her profound impact on student success and her unique ability to foster a vibrant and supportive classroom community.

"Winning District Teacher of the Year is an honor that is difficult to put into words," Griffin said. "This recognition is not just about me. It represents my students, their families, my colleagues, and so much more. It strengthens my purpose, especially in a time when education faces many challenges. I want to be a voice of positivity, resilience, and possibility."

Even before arriving in California, while her husband was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, Griffin felt a connection to Frederiksen Elementary. "While completing interviews from Kansas via Zoom... I felt comfortable being myself and genuinely welcomed," she recalled. Knowing that Frederiksen Elementary is the assigned district school for elementary-aged students living at PRFTA, she felt her personal experience would allow her to bring an "empathic and understanding background for staff and students."



That understanding has been translated into a dynamic and nurturing classroom. "What motivates me every day are my students and the culture we have built together," Griffin explained. "We truly are a classroom family. We support one another, show kindness, and embrace what makes each of us unique."

Frederiksen Elementary School Principal Matt Britten, who first named her the school's Teacher of the Year, lauded her work. "Jericho Griffin... cultivates a joyful, warm, and student-centered learning environment in which all students succeed," Britten stated. "She is a consummate professional and absolutely deserves this honor."

Griffin's recognition comes as her school, along with three other Dublin Unified campuses, earns the prestigious California Purple Star School designation. This achievement, a direct result of a close partnership between the district and the PRFTA command team, marks Frederiksen, Fallon Middle, Wells Middle, and Dublin High as the only schools in Alameda County to receive the award. The designation is designed to support military-connected students by ensuring stability and reinforcing academic readiness during transitions.

The leadership at Camp Parks celebrated her achievement as a personal reflection of this successful partnership. "We are incredibly proud of Mrs. Griffin's selection as Teacher of the Year," said Lt. Col. Richard King, Garrison Commander of Camp Parks. "Her dedication in the classroom is a shining example of the outstanding contributions our military families make to the local community."

Griffin’s connection to the military community is a significant part of her life. Her husband, U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Julius Griffin, is assigned to the 238th Transportation Company, an Initial Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), at Camp Parks, where the family has been stationed for three years.

Looking ahead, Griffin has long-term career goals that extend beyond her current classroom. "My overall goal is to teach at the college level," she said. "I would like to inspire the next generation of teachers and help them find the joy that lies in education."

For now, her focus remains on the family she has built in her classroom. "When anyone walks into my classroom," she said, "I want you to feel the love."

About Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California. It provides training and readiness support for a variety of units and organizations. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Liggett and is committed to supporting service members, their families, and the surrounding community.