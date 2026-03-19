Upcoming 37th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March Challenged by Heat, Focused on “Memorial Over Miles”

Photo By Vanessa Flores | Despite extreme heat forecasted for the desert southwest, the 37th Annual Bataan...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Flores | Despite extreme heat forecasted for the desert southwest, the 37th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March will proceed this Saturday with a continued focus on its core mission: honoring the heroic defenders of the Bataan peninsula during World War II. In a move that prioritizes the spirit of remembrance and the safety of all involved, White Sands Missile Range leadership has decided that all participants will march the 15.6-mile “Honorary Distance” this year in lieu of the marathon-length course. see less | View Image Page

Despite extreme heat forecasted for the desert southwest, the 37th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March will proceed this Saturday with a continued focus on its core mission: honoring the heroic defenders of the Bataan peninsula during World War II. In a move that prioritizes the spirit of remembrance and the safety of all involved, White Sands Missile Range leadership has decided that all participants will march the 15.6-mile “Honorary Distance” this year in lieu of the marathon-length course.



The decision to limit the march to the honorary course comes as a proactive response to record-breaking regional heat expected this weekend. Forecasts predict temperatures into the 90s, more than 20 degrees above seasonal averages.



The White Sands Missile Range leadership team reviewed historical data from previous marches and consulted with top medical and heat injury experts. Ultimately, they concluded that conducting the full 26-mile course in these conditions would significantly increase the likelihood of serious heat-related injuries, potentially exceeding the volunteer medical support’s capability.



While the physical challenge of the high desert remains a hallmark of the event, organizers emphasize that the significance of the Bataan Memorial Death March is not tied to a specific distance.



“The heart of this event has never been about the miles; it’s about the memorial,” said Col. Andrew “Drew” Morgan, the Senior Commander of White Sands Missile Range, in a recorded video for social media. “It’s about honoring the courage, sacrifice, and endurance of the soldiers who endured the original Bataan Death March. That sacred purpose remains unchanged, and together we’ll fulfill it this Saturday on the honorary course.”



Transitioning all marchers to the 15.6-mile route ensures a high standard of medical care and support for every participant. This adjustment reduces exposure during the most extreme heat of the day and allows volunteer medical teams to provide more focused, high-quality coverage across the entire course. In his message, Morgan emphasized, “ultimately, this decision was my responsibility, and I made it with a single overriding priority: your safety.”



Even at the 15.6-mile “Honorary Distance,” the march remains a formidable tribute. The tough desert terrain and 4,000-foot elevation will prove challenging for every participant.



The Bataan Memorial Death March continues to be a premier event for the U.S. Army and the global community to honor the service members who defended the Bataan peninsula in the Philippine Islands during World War II, who, after being taken prisoners of war by the Japanese in 1942, were forced to march over 60 miles to prison camps. Thousands of American and Filipino prisoners died over the course of their captivity. The memorial event is held annually at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico – “America’s Range.”