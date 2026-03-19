Sgt. Audie Murphy Club welcomes two new members

Photo By Robert Timmons | Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf places a ribbon around Staff Sgt. Heather...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf places a ribbon around Staff Sgt. Heather Woodward’s neck signifying her entrance into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club during a ceremony held at the 1917 Club, March 13. Sgt. 1st Class Tyler J. Hedley was also welcomed to the club that day. see less | View Image Page

Audie Leon Murphy is a legendary Soldier – short in stature and tall in courage and bravery. He was the most decorated Soldier in Army history after fighting in almost every campaign in the European Theater during World War II.



He enlisted at 17 as a private and would lead troops as a noncommissioned officer and earn a battlefield commission for his exploits.



In 1986 the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club was formed in his honor.



Sgt. 1st Class Tyler J. Hedley and Staff Sgt. Heather Woodward were both welcomed into the SAMC during a ceremony at the 1917 Club, March 13.



Sgt. 1st Class Edjenik Uzcategui, president of the Victory Chapter SAMC, said it was a privilege to watch the two outstanding NCOs in action.



“I had the honor to watch you both go through the process not just preparing for the board, but consistently demonstrating what it truly means to serve,” she said. “Your countless hours of volunteer work, your commitment to mentoring Soldiers and the leadership you display are what brought you to this moment.”



Club members exemplify leadership qualities of Staff Sgt. Audie Murphy, characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers.



SAMC membership is a commitment to uphold the traditions and standards of the Army and to always lead from the front.



NCOs have to meet rigorous prerequisites, be nominated by their NCO support chain and participate in a special board examination process before being selected for membership.



“Your journey to this point reflects the very purpose of this organization, to recognize NCOs who lead from the front, serve their communities and strengthen the Army profession through character and commitment,” Uzcategui added.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine Young, guest speaker at the ceremony and a SAMC member herself said “the journey to this stage was long and demanding. It was filled with late night studying for rigorous boards and constant evaluation.”



Each SAMC member receives a silver medallion suspended on a powder-blue ribbon they can wear with their uniforms on special occasions. Post Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf placed the ribbons around Hedley and Woodward’s necks.



“This medallion is not the end of the road,” Young said. “It is the guidepost marking the beginning of a much more challenging journey, a journey of profound responsibility.”



That responsibility lies in Murphy’s actions where he showed the moral courage to speak about his own personal battles and advocating for those Soldiers suffering in silence. Young said Murphy’s leadership didn’t end with the accomplishment of the mission, it continued afterwards.



“This is the legacy you are sworn to uphold,” Young said to Hedley and Woodward. “As you accept this honor, please know you are also accepting a contract … with every Soldier you will lead from this day forward.

“It is a personal pledge … to uphold the standards, principles and expectation from each member of the association.”



Murphy went into acting where he would star in many westerns and in classics such as Red Badge of Courage and To Hell and Back based on his autobiography. Murphy would die in a plane crash on May 28, 1971.