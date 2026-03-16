Sergeant Major Lopez Relief and Appointment

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mastin Robeson, right, commanding officer, receives the sword of office from Sgt. Maj. Antonio Lopez, center, outgoing sergeant major, both with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 19, 2026. The ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability between Sgt. Maj. Lopez and Sgt. Maj. Downing. Robeson is a native of the Carolinas, and Lopez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan - - In the heart of the Indo-Pacific theater, where readiness is not an option but a necessity, the Sergeant Major of Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division stands as a pillar of discipline, resilience, and servant leadership.

Since assuming the role, Sgt. Maj. Antonio Lopez has become the voice, the advocate, and the example for over 900 Marines and Sailors across HQBN, a forward-deployed, combat-ready unit.

“My vision for headquarters and [all of] Division is simple but not easy,” said Sgt. Maj. Antonio Lopez, Senior Enlisted Leader for HQBN, 3rd Marine Division. “Be lethal in warfighting, be humble in leadership, and be united as a family.”

Under his leadership, the battalion elevated its focus on combat readiness through deliberate, tough, and realistic training. He led from the front during exercises like Valiant Shield, and Iron Fist, emphasizing small-unit leadership, lethality, and cohesion.

Lopez’s impact goes beyond tactics and training. He has championed a people-first approach that prioritizes mental health, family readiness, and professional development. From hosting warrior talks on suicide prevention and post-traumatic growth, to organizing mentorship panels across ranks and military occupational specialties, he’s made it clear that Marines and Sailors are the Division’s greatest weapon.

“I’ve emphasized knowing your Marines and Sailors and understanding the stressors and recognizing that family readiness directly impacts operational readiness,” said Lopez.

His initiatives also include strengthening the non-commissioned officer corps through professional military education forums and reestablishing traditions that honor excellence and heritage, such as the Division Warrior of the Quarter/Year and NCO physical training.

“I hope that I will be remembered as someone that’s accessible, someone that didn’t hide behind their rank, somebody that was never distant from their formation,” said Lopez. “That I was there to take critics and make it better, and that I was a good listener.”

As he prepares to pass the sword, the legacy Sgt. Maj. Lopez leaves behind is one of grit, character, and unity.

Sgt. Maj. Antonio Lopez relinquished his duties as the sergeant major of HQBN, 3rd MARDIV to Sgt. Maj. Brian Downing during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan on March 19, 2026. Lopez’s next assignment will be as the sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

3rd Marine Division operates as a Stand-In Force in the first island chain to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces.