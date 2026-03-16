Building Quality from the Ground Up: Japan District's C3 Conference Strengthens Construction Excellence

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (JED) team members engage with subject matter experts during the Japan Engineer District’s 2026 C3 Conference at the Camp Zama Community Club, March 4th, 2026. Over the course of three days, participants engaged in presentations led by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters representatives, district leadership, and subject matter experts. Topics ranged from commissioning and cost engineering to Design-Build contracting and construction safety. These sessions were designed not only to share technical knowledge, but also to reinforce the connection between daily field operations and JED’s broader mission. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (JED) team members engage with...... read more read more

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (JED) strengthened its commitment to construction excellence and quality assurance during their Construction Division’s recent “C3 Conference,” a three-day event held at the Camp Zama Community Club that brought together professionals from across the district and beyond.

The conference - short for Construction, Contracting, and Counsel - served as a focused forum for collaboration, training, and alignment among JED personnel responsible for delivering high-quality infrastructure in support of U.S. Forces Japan.

Attendees included approximately 60 JED team members from all throughout the Honshu and Okinawa resident offices, alongside representatives from the Honolulu District, highlighting the broader importance of cross-district partnerships within the Pacific Ocean Division.

“This conference is really about calibration,” said Karey Park, Deputy Chief of JED’s Construction Division. “We want to make sure we are focusing on the right things and not losing sight of the foundational tenets of Construction Quality Management.”

Over the course of three days, participants engaged in presentations led by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters representatives, district leadership, and subject matter experts.

Topics ranged from commissioning and cost engineering to Design-Build contracting and construction safety. These sessions were designed not only to share technical knowledge, but also to reinforce the connection between daily field operations and JED’s broader mission.

“Quality is intentional, and nothing in construction just happens,” Park emphasized. “It must be deliberately pursued throughout the entire project delivery cycle.”

Beyond the classroom, the conference incorporated hands-on learning through project site visits hosted by JED’s Kanagawa Resident Office. Attendees observed ongoing efforts to modernize aging infrastructure, including a fire protection sprinkler retrofit in a warehouse more than 50 years old at Sagami General Depot, and critical repairs to mooring posts and bollards at Yokohama North Dock.

These real-world examples provided insight into the complexities of executing construction projects in an overseas environment, where unique logistical and operational challenges are the norm.

A central goal of the C3 Conference was to empower field personnel to confidently enforce quality requirements in their contracts. According to Park, this was achieved through a combination of shared lessons learned, practical tools, and direct exposure to construction challenges in the field.

Equally important was the opportunity for collaboration. With JED’s geographically dispersed structure, including three Area Offices and 12 Resident Offices, bringing personnel together in one setting is rare. The conference created space for networking, knowledge sharing, and strengthening professional relationships across the district.

“These interactions are invaluable,” Park said. “They reinforce the importance of learning from each other and continuously improving based on both our successes and our challenges.”

Ultimately, the C3 Conference underscored JED’s commitment to building a culture of quality - one that prioritizes intentionality, accountability, and continuous learning. By equipping its workforce with the tools, insights, and connections needed to succeed, JED ensures it remains ready to support the operational readiness and quality of life of U.S. servicemembers and their families throughout Japan.