U.S. Army Aviation Demonstrates 1,300-Mile Long-Range Combat Capability During Talon Reach Exercise

Photo By Cpl. Philemon Tan | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (2CAB), 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Philemon Tan | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (2CAB), 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct aviation operations during the Talon Reach exercise in the Republic of Korea, March 9–12, 2026. The exercise integrated AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aircraft alongside sustainment elements and small unmanned aircraft systems to execute long-range operations across the Korean Peninsula. Talon Reach demonstrated the brigade’s ability to project combat aviation power over more than 1,300 miles while sustaining operations in a forward-deployed environment. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea –Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

(2CAB), 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, demonstrated long-range

aviation combat capability during the Talon Reach culminating exercise March 12, 2026,

flying more than 1,300 miles across the Korean Peninsula before executing a

culminating attack and air assault mission.



The large-scale aviation operation brought together AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk

and CH-47 Chinook crews alongside sustainment and command elements to test the

brigade’s ability to project combat aviation power across extended distances while

sustaining operations in a forward-deployed environment.



“Very few units will employ all of their helicopters across more than 1,300 miles while

integrating every battalion to support both brigade and division operations,” said Col.

Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2 nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “If we are capable of

this, it signals that every other combat aviation brigade is capable of this as well. I would

think twice before testing America’s resolve and the capability of the U.S. Army.”



“For the past 20 months we have progressed from a crawl, walk, run approach to

improve our proficiency, capability and capacity in support of our operational plans,”

Raub said. “I wanted to transition from a virtual fight to a realistic fight to test and

validate our mission essential tasks. All operations were executed simultaneously — the

attack battalion conducted its attack mission, MEDEVAC performed lift and medical

evacuation operations, and our assault battalion conducted an air assault across the

peninsula. This tested our systems and stressed our command nodes.”



Throughout the exercise, aviation elements integrated Command and Control (C2) node

operations, expeditionary Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) sites and Fox

Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment’s small unmanned aircraft systems

(sUAS) team, which supported reconnaissance and targeting operations across the

battlespace.



“We used our drone company throughout the entirety of our missions performing

reconnaissance for the division and later supporting the long-range maritime interdiction

we completed at the end of our flight,” Raub said.



The exercise also highlighted the brigade’s modernization efforts, including the

synchronization of unmanned aircraft systems with AH-64 Apache precision fires,

improving battlefield awareness and enabling aviation crews to operate across greater

distances while maintaining lethality on the battlefield.



“I used concepts to drive the evolution of this combat aviation brigade when it comes to

modernization and innovation,” Raub said. “I had to visualize this first in order to

properly command and execute it down to the lowest level.”



Apache crews from 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment (4-2 Attack Battalion) executed

the culminating phase of the exercise, conducting a precision fires mission following

long-range aviation movements across the peninsula.



“Operation Talon Reach was a long-range mission of more than 1,100 miles that

culminated in an attack and seizure of an island,” said Lt. Col. William Carrion,

commander of 4-2 Attack Battalion. “This mission confirmed that 4-2 Attack Battalion is

ready to execute anywhere, anytime. We can extend combat power and mass forces

wherever they are needed.”



Carrion said extensive preparation and training enabled the battalion to successfully

execute the mission.



“Our Soldiers, aircrews and sustainment teams completed extensive qualifications prior

to this mission, including over-water training,” Carrion said. “That preparation ensured

our crews were ready to execute a complex mission of this scale.”

Carrion also emphasized the role sustainment played in enabling long-range aviation

operations. “The Forward Support Company has dramatically increased its capabilities

within this brigade,” Carrion said. “They established FARPs across Korea and

performed phenomenal work. Every FARP executed flawlessly, and we experienced

zero delays.”



Forward Arming and Refueling Point teams played a critical role in sustaining aviation

operations during Talon Reach. Sustainment Soldiers established seven FARP sites

across the peninsula to support the brigade’s long-range aviation movements. 2nd Lt.

Nicholas Meadows served as the officer in charge for one of the seven sites, where his

team conducted reconnaissance and established an eight-point FARP prior to the

arrival of attack aviation assets.



The site enabled Apache crews to rapidly refuel and continue operations before

executing the culminating attack mission. “A Forward Arming and Refueling Point

extends the operational reach of a battalion,” Meadows said. “Our teams can rapidly

establish refueling operations in austere locations, allowing aviation crews to sustain

missions across extended distances. These operations require a tremendous amount of

coordination and teamwork.”



The eight-point FARP configuration allowed multiple aircraft to refuel simultaneously,

minimizing turnaround time and enabling aviation crews to rapidly continue the mission.

Exercises like Talon Reach demonstrate the strength of the U.S.–ROK Alliance and the

commitment of both nations to maintaining a ready and capable combined force.



Through exercises like Talon Reach, the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade continues to

strengthen its ability to conduct long-range aviation operations, sustain combat power

and support deterrence across the Indo-Pacific region.