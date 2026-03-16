U.S. Army Aviation Demonstrates 1,300-Mile Long-Range Combat Capability During Talon Reach Exercise

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea –Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
(2CAB), 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, demonstrated long-range
aviation combat capability during the Talon Reach culminating exercise March 12, 2026,
flying more than 1,300 miles across the Korean Peninsula before executing a
culminating attack and air assault mission.
The large-scale aviation operation brought together AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk
and CH-47 Chinook crews alongside sustainment and command elements to test the
brigade’s ability to project combat aviation power across extended distances while
sustaining operations in a forward-deployed environment.
“Very few units will employ all of their helicopters across more than 1,300 miles while
integrating every battalion to support both brigade and division operations,” said Col.
Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2 nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “If we are capable of
this, it signals that every other combat aviation brigade is capable of this as well. I would
think twice before testing America’s resolve and the capability of the U.S. Army.”
“For the past 20 months we have progressed from a crawl, walk, run approach to
improve our proficiency, capability and capacity in support of our operational plans,”
Raub said. “I wanted to transition from a virtual fight to a realistic fight to test and
validate our mission essential tasks. All operations were executed simultaneously — the
attack battalion conducted its attack mission, MEDEVAC performed lift and medical
evacuation operations, and our assault battalion conducted an air assault across the
peninsula. This tested our systems and stressed our command nodes.”
Throughout the exercise, aviation elements integrated Command and Control (C2) node
operations, expeditionary Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) sites and Fox
Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment’s small unmanned aircraft systems
(sUAS) team, which supported reconnaissance and targeting operations across the
battlespace.
“We used our drone company throughout the entirety of our missions performing
reconnaissance for the division and later supporting the long-range maritime interdiction
we completed at the end of our flight,” Raub said.
The exercise also highlighted the brigade’s modernization efforts, including the
synchronization of unmanned aircraft systems with AH-64 Apache precision fires,
improving battlefield awareness and enabling aviation crews to operate across greater
distances while maintaining lethality on the battlefield.
“I used concepts to drive the evolution of this combat aviation brigade when it comes to
modernization and innovation,” Raub said. “I had to visualize this first in order to
properly command and execute it down to the lowest level.”
Apache crews from 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment (4-2 Attack Battalion) executed
the culminating phase of the exercise, conducting a precision fires mission following
long-range aviation movements across the peninsula.
“Operation Talon Reach was a long-range mission of more than 1,100 miles that
culminated in an attack and seizure of an island,” said Lt. Col. William Carrion,
commander of 4-2 Attack Battalion. “This mission confirmed that 4-2 Attack Battalion is
ready to execute anywhere, anytime. We can extend combat power and mass forces
wherever they are needed.”
Carrion said extensive preparation and training enabled the battalion to successfully
execute the mission.
“Our Soldiers, aircrews and sustainment teams completed extensive qualifications prior
to this mission, including over-water training,” Carrion said. “That preparation ensured
our crews were ready to execute a complex mission of this scale.”
Carrion also emphasized the role sustainment played in enabling long-range aviation
operations. “The Forward Support Company has dramatically increased its capabilities
within this brigade,” Carrion said. “They established FARPs across Korea and
performed phenomenal work. Every FARP executed flawlessly, and we experienced
zero delays.”
Forward Arming and Refueling Point teams played a critical role in sustaining aviation
operations during Talon Reach. Sustainment Soldiers established seven FARP sites
across the peninsula to support the brigade’s long-range aviation movements. 2nd Lt.
Nicholas Meadows served as the officer in charge for one of the seven sites, where his
team conducted reconnaissance and established an eight-point FARP prior to the
arrival of attack aviation assets.
The site enabled Apache crews to rapidly refuel and continue operations before
executing the culminating attack mission. “A Forward Arming and Refueling Point
extends the operational reach of a battalion,” Meadows said. “Our teams can rapidly
establish refueling operations in austere locations, allowing aviation crews to sustain
missions across extended distances. These operations require a tremendous amount of
coordination and teamwork.”
The eight-point FARP configuration allowed multiple aircraft to refuel simultaneously,
minimizing turnaround time and enabling aviation crews to rapidly continue the mission.
Exercises like Talon Reach demonstrate the strength of the U.S.–ROK Alliance and the
commitment of both nations to maintaining a ready and capable combined force.
Through exercises like Talon Reach, the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade continues to
strengthen its ability to conduct long-range aviation operations, sustain combat power
and support deterrence across the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 19:20
|Story ID:
|560865
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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