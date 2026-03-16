Eighth Army medics modernize Indo-Pacific battlefield care, validate all-domain MEDEVAC in Freedom Shield 26

Courtesy Photo | Eighth Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, receives a briefing on the Enhanced Deployable Oxygen Concentration System (EDOCS) during a field training exercise. The EDOCS provides medical-grade oxygen in austere environments, enhancing the life-saving capabilities of forward-deployed medical units. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Min Jae Baek) see less | View Image Page

The 65th Medical Brigade, the "Pacific Medics," of the Eighth Army, has concluded Dragon Lift and Freedom Lift on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. These are a landmark joint and combined medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) exercises across the Republic of Korea (ROK) and beyond that lasted from March 9-18.

As a critical component of the Freedom Shield 26, these medical exercises brought together commands from the U.S. Forces Korea, Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps with their ROK military and civilian counterparts and U.S. Forces Japan. The exercise was designed to test and validate the entire patient evacuation continuum, from the point of injury to definitive care, both within and outside the theater. Dragon Lift is an intra-theater exercise consisting of ground and air medical evacuation within the theater, and Freedom Lift is an inter-theater medical evacuation beyond the theater.

The exercises rigorously tested multi-modal patient evacuation procedures in a simulated, contested environment, enhancing the "Fight Tonight" readiness of all forces on the peninsula. This year’s training integrated cutting-edge medical technologies, including the Field Hospital CT Scanner, which brings advanced imaging to Role II and III facilities. This capability allows for rapid diagnosis of internal and head trauma directly in the field, which is essential for complex trauma cases and minimizes the need for patient evacuation.

Scenarios also prepared forces for unconventional threats by utilizing Field Identification of Biological Warfare Agents (FIBWA) kits, enabling medics to rapidly detect biological agents, begin immediate isolation and treatment, and prevent spread.

A key strategic objective of the overall exercise was validating the seamless execution of strategic aeromedical evacuation (STRATEVAC) missions, moving simulated patients from Korea to higher-level U.S. medical facilities in Japan, such as those at Yokota and Misawa Air Bases.

"Through Freedom Lift we were able to rehearse our ability to call for patient evacuation, rehearse our casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) procedures, and move patients through the continuum of care in contingency operations," said Col. Edgar Arroyo, commander of the 65th Medical Brigade. "Our team completed the complex mission as the Army’s only forward-stationed medical brigade, we provide medical command and control of the Korean Theater of Operation’s medical units providing Army Health System support to Eighth Army, joint and multinational forces.”

By training together with our ROK allies and leveraging modern medical technology, Freedom Shield 26 proved the Eighth Army is ready for any challenge. This exercise confirms our joint forces are prepared to deter aggression and defend our nations, ensuring peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.