Keeping the mission moving:124th Vehicle Maintenance at work

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt | U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Scott Ward, a mechanic with the 124th Fighter Wing’s Vehicle Maintenance shop, sprays debris off a street sweeper at Gowen Field, Idaho, March 17, 2026. Cleaning the vehicle is one of the last steps performed before returning it operational status. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt | U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Scott Ward, a mechanic with the 124th Fighter Wing’s...... read more read more

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho — Inside the 124th Fighter Wing’s vehicle maintenance shop, Airmen work behind the scenes to ensure the vehicles supporting daily operations and flight missions remain ready at a moment’s notice.

Responsible for maintaining a fleet of more than 200 vehicles, the vehicle maintenance shop plays a critical role in supporting units across the wing. The work of vehicle maintenance Airmen directly impacts mission readiness across the installation.

“The Idaho Air National Guard needs the vehicles for the mission,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brett Johnson, the 124FW vehicle maintenance fleet manager. “Refuelers are needed to put fuel in the aircraft so they can fly. Firefighting vehicles have to be ready in case of an emergency. In the winter, de-icing vehicles keep aircraft operating safely. Without those, the mission stops.”

While some vehicles directly support flight operations, others contribute to the day-to-day functions that keep the base running. General purpose vehicles support transportation across the installation, while material handling equipment and heavy machinery enable logistics and infrastructure support.

With so many moving parts, preparation and planning are essential. Each day begins with a production meeting where maintainers review schedules and assign tasks, balancing routine preventive maintenance with unexpected repairs.

“We try to plan things out, but it can change quickly,” Johnson said. “A vehicle can break down on the flight line, and we have to respond right away.”

When multiple units require support at once, mission critical assets take priority to ensure operations continue without interruption.

“If a fire truck is down, that impacts flying operations immediately,” Johnson said. “Those are the vehicles we focus on first. Everything comes back to supporting the mission.”

Though their work often happens behind the scenes, vehicle maintenance Airmen play a vital role in ensuring the 124th Fighter Wing remains ready.