USSTRATCOM Commander Visits FE Warren AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Mattison Cole | U.S. Strategic Command, 20th Air Force and 90th Missile Wing leadership pose for a group photo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 18, 2026. U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll (second to left), commander, USSTRATCOM, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jo Naumann (left), USSTRATCOM’s command senior enlisted leader, visited the base and observed firsthand how 90 MW Airmen execute continuous alert operations in support of USSTRATCOM’s global deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole) see less | View Image Page

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, joined by Air Force Global Strike Command Commander Gen. Stephen L. Davis, visited F.E. Warren AFB, Feb. 18, 2026, to meet the warfighters driving nuclear modernization efforts and mission readiness of the land-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad. During the visit, Correll and USSTRATCOM’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jo Naumann met with Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing and toured key operational facilities to observe how the Mighty Ninety continues to sustain the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system while preparing to field the Sentinel weapon system. The engagement highlighted the wing’s dual responsibility: maintaining uninterrupted, around-the-clock deterrence while advancing infrastructure, security, and weapons system upgrades required to meet evolving strategic demands. “Our missile wings’ ability to adapt and modernize for the future is critical to national security,” Correll said. “Airmen at F.E. Warren and across Air Force Global Strike Command are ensuring our capabilities remain credible, capable and ready.” Correll toured the Weapons Generation Facility, a secure complex designed to consolidate weapon maintenance, storage, and training functions under one modernized structure. He also visited Launch Facility E-10, which was the first facility transferred to Sentinel Site Activation Task Force Detachment 10 in support of the next-generation ICBM transition. Col. Terrance Holmes, 90 MW commander, said the visit provided an opportunity to demonstrate how the wing is executing today’s mission while deliberately building tomorrow’s force. “The Mighty Ninety remains committed to delivering safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrence,” Holmes said. “At the same time, we are modernizing our infrastructure, training and weapon systems to ensure a seamless transition to Sentinel without interrupting the mission.”

The visit concluded with a coining ceremony and luncheon recognizing Airmen for their professionalism and dedication to the mission. “There is no question that the intercontinental ballistic missile mission remains indispensable,” Correll said. “Your professionalism and readiness ensure we remain prepared today while modernizing for the challenges of tomorrow.”