Spc. Kiari Amerson, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Kiari Amerson serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Amerson’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026. Spc. Amerson is also the brigade’s 2026 Soldier of the Year. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Kiari Amerson serves in the 781st Military...... read more read more

Spc. Kiari Amerson, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35N, Signals Intelligence Analyst Organization: Alpha Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt | “When Others Cannot” Hometown: Wichita Falls, Texas Where did you attend high school: Rider High School, Wichita Falls, Texas Certifications/Training: Signals Intelligence Analysis Course

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Kiari Amerson serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Amerson’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026.

Spc. Amerson is also the brigade’s 2026 Soldier of the Year.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve means doing something impactful for America and giving back to society and my country.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to complete air assault and airborne, become a Drill Sergeant, and receive a bachelor’s degree in visual arts.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? My daughter deserves all recognition; she motivates me to do everything.

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I prepared for best squad through 6 a.m. training and preparation with my squad, doing mostly everything to the ESB (Expert Soldier Badge) standard.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? I will mostly remember the feeling of doing things I never thought I could do and push my limits.