Staff Sgt. Colton Aldrige, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Colton Aldrige serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Colton Aldrige, U.S. ARMY

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Squad Leader Organization: Bravo Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia Motto: Silens Victoria | “Silent Victory” Hometown: Tampa, Florida Certifications/Training: U.S. Army Basic Leader Course and Advance Leader Course; and an Associate of Arts at Defense Language Institute

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Colton Aldrige serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Serving means committing to something bigger than yourself. I joined the Army to embrace the opportunities for leadership development, discipline, and unparalleled camaraderie.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to obtain a bachelors in cybersecurity, 3t/3t DLPT (language proficiency), and complete Air Assault school

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Favorite Quote: “Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment” - Jim Rohn

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS We made sure our preparation was well-rounded. During the week, our routine was early morning PT and drilling warrior tasks in the afternoon. We’d use our lunch breaks to study for the board. On weekends, we focused on endurance, rucking and adding more distance each time. My advice to others is to get into a good rhythm and enjoy the process.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? Above all, I will remember the sheer growth and improvement my squad demonstrated. From where we started to where we finished, their development was remarkable. That dedication and the way they elevated their skills and teamwork over time is what stands out most.