Branch Health Clinic Everett Namesake Remembered

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Gone but never forgotten...the legacy of Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R....... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Gone but never forgotten...the legacy of Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient (posthumously) and namesake of David R. Ray Branch Health Clinic Everett - killed in action, March 19, 1969, at Phu Loc 6 near An Hoa in Quang Nam Province, Republic of Vietnam - is embodied by staff assigned to the clinic, caring for active duty, retiree and dependent beneficiaries in the greater Naval Station Everett area. see less | View Image Page

It was a lifetime ago lost of Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray.



The Congressional Medal of Honor recipient (posthumously) and namesake of Branch Health Clinic Everett was killed in action, March 19, 1969, at Phu Loc 6 near An Hoa in Quang Nam Province, Republic of Vietnam.



From that fateful day 57 years ago, the legacy of the man is embodied by staff at the David R. Ray Branch Medical Clinic, caring for eligible beneficiaries in the greater Naval Station Everett area.



For hospital corpsman stationed at the clinic, there is symbolic significance following in such hallowed footstep.



“As a hospital corpsman second class, to be stationed here in a clinic named in honor of a fallen hospital corpsman who made the ultimate sacrifice for brothers-in-arms under his care means having the privilege to honor the history his and the 22 hospital corpsmen who also have received the Medal of Honor. Their sacrifices provide the example we, as hospital corpsmen in today’s Navy, work towards and honor,” said HM2 Drew Julian A. Aligsao, Physical Therapy Department leading petty officer and physical therapy technician.



Anyone entering the Everett clinic quarterdeck can immediately see the memorial commemorating Ray, as well as the other Navy hospital corpsmen who have been recognized with the U.S. military highest decoration for valor, many giving their life in caring for others.



The meaning of the display has made a profound impact on Aligsao.



“To have their displays and citations available throughout all Navy and Marine Corps military treatment facilities is the greatest honor that the Navy can provide. Their stories and sacrifices are a testament for any service member that walks through these halls, whether a patient or provider, to learn from and strive for.”



Aligsao attests that it’s important to remember March 19, the date when Ray was lost attending to wounded Marines on the field of battle.



March 19 is a day of significance for the hospital corpsman community as it is the anniversary of HM2 Ray’s sacrifice,” Aligsao said.



Aligsao gathered other corpsmen for a photo-opportunity to acknowledge their clinic namesake.



“Several of our members I asked to partake in the photo op had only been in the clinic for a few months,” noted Aligsao. “I encouraged them to take a moment to read about his and other Medal of Honor recipients on the sacrifices they made as hospital corpsmen.”



The clinic team over the years has long solemnly honored Ray. In 2012, they formally reached out to the Ray family to pay respects. Ray’s sister, Mary Don Bixby, then with Friends of Fondren Library Executive Director at Rice University replied to the clinic’s heartfelt correspondence.



“I wish that I could be with you today. One of my fondest memories is attending the opening ceremony for the Health Center. We were treated with such respect and warmth during our visit, and we returned home with the knowledge that my brother had been honored by an exceptional group of Navy personnel who had chosen to name the Health Center for him. His love of his country and his dedication to his work as a corpsman led him to give his life to save the lives of others. Every day I am in awe of his heroism. It is hard to believe that Bobby, as we called him, would have turned 67 on Feb. 14. Thank you for honoring my brother in this special way. Even though we've never met, you can be assured that you are often in my thoughts,” wrote Bixby.



The high regard that the clinic Sailors have for Ray even became a mobile form of respect, venturing far beyond the clinic. The command’s guidon was an emblematic source of pride and esprit de corps for staff members, from 2020 to 2022. Through rain and snow, in urban and rural backdrops, at work and off duty, clinic corpsmen carried and displayed the guidon.



“The outings with the guidon enabled in a way that demonstrates the bravery, selflessness, and act of heroism shown by HM2 David R. Ray,” shared then-Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Crystal Jeanette Zamora. “[The] sentiment is significant and noteworthy.”



Before the impact of Ray’s death from the firefight was felt from family back home, the aftershocks of his loss rippled through his unit recovering from the bloody firefight.



Ray’s friend, hospital corpsman Tommy Vickers wrote to his family from Quang Nam Province describing the tragic loss. The letter was received by Mr. and Mrs. Tom Vickers from their son the day before the Rays were notified on their son being killed in action. It read, in part, “I guess you know by now that Bob Ray got killed last night. They (Vietcong) ran over An Hoa. This is the story I got from a Marine he (Ray) patched up. “They started when one got through the wire and pulled a satchel charge under a hutch. When it went off everyone ran outside. They started mowing them down as they ran out. Bob got hit but was still treating wounded when he was hit the second time. I hope this isn’t true, but this Marine said he and Bob were real close. After his mother has calmed down, tell her this little Marine said Bob knew his job and was doing it. He fixed my arm. Then he started to cry. He said that the enemy was all over them, plus rockets and mortars as thick as flies.”



Vickers worked late in the night and well into the next day helping to treat and care for mass casualties. By 6:30 a.m. (on Mar. 20), six more choppers from An Hoa landed. Vickers still could not locate his friend and began asking Marines from Ray’s outfit if they knew his status.



“Everyone said he had been hit, but no one knew how bad. Then this one kid told me what happened. I couldn’t work. All I could do was sit and stare,” wrote Vickers.



In addition to Ray, 10 Marines died in the battle.



Chief Hospital Corpsman Justin Brown, clinic leading chief petty officer, affirms the importance of keeping the legacy of Ray alive.



“Knowing the roots of our Hospital Corps and the reality of what he and others have done before paying the ultimate price keeps it real in our hearts and minds. There is a certain amount of pride that comes from knowing about these Sailors. We get it during Fleet Marine Force warfare qualifications too. Even Marine Corps leadership courses speak about David R. Ray and other Corpsman,” noted Brown.



“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a HM2 with Battery D, 2d Battalion, at Phu Loc 6, near An Hoa. During the early morning hours, an estimated battalion-sized enemy force launched a determined assault against the battery's position and succeeded in effecting a penetration of the barbed-wire perimeter. The initial burst of enemy fire caused numerous casualties among the marines who had immediately manned their howitzers during the rocket and mortar attack. Undaunted by the intense hostile fire, HM2 Ray moved from parapet to parapet, rendering emergency medical treatment to the wounded. Although seriously wounded himself while administering first aid to a marine casualty, he refused medical aid and continued his lifesaving efforts. While he was bandaging and attempting to comfort another wounded marine, HM2 Ray was forced to battle two enemy soldiers who attacked his position, personally killing one and wounding the other. Rapidly losing his strength as a result of his severe wounds, he nonetheless managed to move through the hail of enemy fire to other casualties. Once again, he was faced with the intense fire of oncoming enemy troops and, despite the grave personal danger and insurmountable odds, succeeded in treating the wounded and holding off the enemy until he ran out of ammunition, at which time he sustained fatal wounds. HM2 Ray's final act of heroism was to protect the patient he was treating. He threw himself upon the wounded marine, thus saving the man's life when an enemy grenade exploded nearby. By his determined and persevering actions, courageous spirit, and selfless devotion to the welfare of his marine comrades, HM2 Ray served to inspire the men of Battery D to heroic efforts in defeating the enemy. His conduct throughout was in keeping with the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.”



For Cmdr. Michael Bowers, being officer in charge of BHC Everett is a fitting finale before he retires from active duty.



“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to represent the continuing legacy started by David R. Ray.His sacrifice is an inspiration to all of us working here, and a reminder of what it took, and what it continues to take, to maintain the freedoms we enjoy each day.The memorial to David that greet staff and patients as they enter the clinic draws everyone in to see, to learn, and to remember that we are here because of him, and the thousands of others who paid for freedom with their grit, their blood, and sometimes, even their lives,” shared Bowers.



HM2 David R. Ray would have been 81 years old this year.



Gone but never forgotten.