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    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01

    Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Ruben Cazarez serves in the 782nd Military...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, U.S. Army

    QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Orderly Room Clerk Organization: Bravo Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia Motto: Silens Victoria | “Silent Victory” Hometown: Fontana, California Where did you attend High School: Summit High School, Fontana, Calif.

    FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Ruben Cazarez serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and represented his battalion on a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

    According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Serving is about putting the team and the mission first. I joined the Army because I wanted a new direction and a challenge. It offered a change of pace and the chance to build a stronger, more disciplined version of myself.

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to attend West Point for a degree in cybersecurity and to obtain key industry certifications.

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Favorite Quote: “To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all” - Oscar Wilde

    ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS We prepared with early morning workouts, training even when it was cold or raining. We ran through the EPFA (U.S. Army Expert Physical Fitness Assessment) until it became second nature, drilled warrior tasks in the afternoon, and held mock boards. My advice is to embrace discomfort and drill the fundamentals until you’re completely confident for when it truly counts.

    SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? I’ll remember the camaraderie my squad built, especially when things got tough. We learned to rely on and push each other, that shared experience of getting through difficult times together is something I won't forget.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:03
    Story ID: 560835
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01
    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 02
    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 04
    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 05
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    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 07
    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03
    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08
    Spc. Ruben Cazarez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 09

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