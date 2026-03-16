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    2nd Marine Logistics Group Hosts "Walking Blood Bank" Training for Enhanced Battlefield Care

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Joint Trauma System Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion Course | Instructor Demonstration

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Talan Werner | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenneth Murray III, a Joint Trauma System...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Story by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – To enhance life-saving capabilities in combat, 2nd Medical Battalion hosted its inaugural Joint Trauma System Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina from February 23-27, 2026.

    This course implements a new, DoD-wide standard for the practical application of fresh whole blood transfusions, a critical skill in austere environments. While earlier iterations of the Valkyrie program have been successfully used across the Marine Corps, this JTS-certified course represents the official, standardized future of pre-hospital transfusion training. The original "Valkyrie" concept was developed in 2017 by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Russell Wier to bring emergency transfusion capabilities to the front lines.

    “Ultimately, the course builds the competence and confidence needed to preserve life in the most challenging circumstances,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Jeri Baber, a laboratory officer with 2nd Medical Battalion. “Giving medical personnel multiple options to keep their brothers and sisters alive long enough to bring them home.”

    The five-day program provided students with hands-on experience under the new joint standard, covering everything from managing donor rosters to performing transfusions. The training is designed to replicate battlefield conditions where medical teams must rely on a "walking blood bank" – using fellow service members as donors – after exhausting pre-packaged supplies.

    “The primary purpose of this course is to provide realistic, hands-on experience in developing rosters, managing critical supplies, and conducting blood collection and transfusion procedures in a pre-hospital setting,” said Baber.

    To ensure the program's continued growth, the course followed a "train the trainer" model. Expert trainers from the Joint Trauma System supervised new instructors from 2nd Medical Battalion’s Alpha and Bravo Companies as they led the course, certifying them to conduct future training. This standardized course will now be held at least quarterly, prioritizing deploying units. The goal is to develop more certified instructors and expand this critical, life-saving standard to other units across the force.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 14:53
    Story ID: 560832
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Hosts "Walking Blood Bank" Training for Enhanced Battlefield Care, by LCpl Talan Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Marine Logistics Group Joint Trauma System Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion Course | Instructor Demonstration

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