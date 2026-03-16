Sgt. Kevin Bravo, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Kevin Bravo serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Kevin Bravo, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana Where did you attend College: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis studying Computer Science

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Kevin Bravo serves in the Operations Support Element (OSE), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was a squad member for OSE which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Serving, to me, means willingly putting your life on the line for the safety of others and placing their needs above your own. Serving isn’t just doing what somebody tells you to do – it’s going out of your way to do what not everyone can or is willing to do. This is what motivated me to join, as well as feeling a call to give back to the place we call home and honor those who have served before me and those who are currently serving. I wanted to be a part of something greater than myself, contribute to something meaningful and show my gratitude and respect for our country.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to improve myself as best I can whether that be learning a new skill, furthering my education and credentialing, or pursuing a challenging assignment or opportunity to grow.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Proverbs 16:9 “The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD directs his steps.”

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I think the best way to prepare for something is to always remain prepared. I always advocate for everyone to expect the unexpected especially in a job that requires you to perform and maintain yourself by remaining physically fit. I think it’s common for us to fall into complacency and comfort, but you never know when you are going to need to perform or execute something and you wish you would have been prepared. My advice is to not wait for something to come up to start training, keep yourself to the highest standard and train even if you don’t have a 5k or 10k planned.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? I think what I’ll remember the most is the challenges my squad faced and how we overcame them and persevered despite being unprepared and regardless of the outcome or results of each assessment. It was a learning experience, and I feel as though my squad adapted effectively and efficiently as some parts were definitely a “learn as you go” type of task.