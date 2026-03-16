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    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01

    Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Samson Do serves in the Operations Support Element...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Spc. Samson Do, U.S. Army

    QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Eastvale, California Where did you attend College: University of New Mexico

    FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Samson Do serves in the Operations Support Element (OSE), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was a squad member for OSE which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

    According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve is to take care of those around you. More chances for opportunity(s) motivated me to join.

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? Complete JQR (Joint Qualification Record) and Masters. The Army Cyber JQR is a U.S. Army Cyber Command certified validation process for Soldier technical competence in specific Cyber Mission Force (CMF) roles

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Kanye West.

    ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I would advise others to stay as physically fit as possible to always be ready for the Best Squad Competition.

    SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? Battling through all the vegetation during day land navigation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:20
    Story ID: 560823
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: EASTVALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 02
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 04
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 05
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 06
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 07
    Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08

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