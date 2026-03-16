Spc. Samson Do, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Samson Do serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Samson Do serves in the Operations Support Element...... read more read more

Spc. Samson Do, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Eastvale, California Where did you attend College: University of New Mexico

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Samson Do serves in the Operations Support Element (OSE), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was a squad member for OSE which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve is to take care of those around you. More chances for opportunity(s) motivated me to join.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? Complete JQR (Joint Qualification Record) and Masters. The Army Cyber JQR is a U.S. Army Cyber Command certified validation process for Soldier technical competence in specific Cyber Mission Force (CMF) roles

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Kanye West.

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I would advise others to stay as physically fit as possible to always be ready for the Best Squad Competition.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? Battling through all the vegetation during day land navigation.