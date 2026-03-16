Pfc. Jarell Jones, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Jarell Jones serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Pfc. Jarell Jones, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: San Antonio, Texas Where did you attend High School/College: Idea Walzem High School, San Antonio, Texas; and the University of Notre Dame

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Jarell Jones serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve is to fortify oneself both in mind, body and spirit to defend the Nation, its people and the beliefs this country has been founded in. And what motivates me to take upon that responsibility is the many generations before me in my family that have served and to continue that tradition.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to join and be a long-standing member of the All-Army Volleyball team and compete around the world. In addition to this, I will challenge myself and attempt to pass and join the rigorous training to become an Army Ranger.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? “Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.” - JFK

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS? I prepared by rucking twice a week, and officiating events at the end of each week based of the events of the competition, like medical lanes or the board.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? The moments of unbearable pain that seemed unachievable, but when you have a team relying on you and encouraging you, you begin to do more than you ever thought possible.