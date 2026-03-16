Memphis MEPS Welcomes First US Public Health Service Officer in Historic Partnership

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Sapien | 251020-N-TL932-1094 Lt. Amber Martz, a family nurse practitioner with the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, left, conducts a physical with an applicant at the Memphis Military Entrance Processing Station in Memphis, Tennessee, Oct. 20, 2025. Lt. Martz is the first USPHS Commissioned Corps officer to serve at a MEPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien) see less | View Image Page

United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) has reached a milestone with the assignment of its first-ever United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS) officer to a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS).

Memphis MEPS became the first of 65 MEPS locations nationwide to integrate a USPHS officer into its medical department, marking a significant step forward in cross agency collaboration, medical readiness and innovation.

USPHS Lt. Amber Martz, a board-certified nurse practitioner, now serves as a medical provider at Memphis MEPS. As the first USPHS officer assigned to a MEPS, she conducts medical entrance examinations for individuals seeking to join the Armed Forces, ensuring applicants meet accessions standards. Her work directly supports the readiness, safety and strength of the future force.

Martz’s journey to Memphis MEPS reflects both initiative and perseverance. After serving two years in the Corps, she began exploring her next opportunity. Unfamiliar with the traditional process for transferring, she applied to a nurse practitioner position at MEPS through USAJOBS, despite the position not being designated for USPHS officers.

After successfully completing the interview process and receiving a job offer, she contacted USPHS liaisons for guidance. Initially, she told the move was not possible because the position was not a designated USPHS billet, but she didn’t want to let the opportunity slip away. Instead, she asked a simple but powerful question, “Is there anything that can be done?”

Working alongside USPHS liaisons and USMEPCOM administrative leadership, Martz helped navigate the policy, funding and administrative requirements necessary to convert the position into a detail. The result: the first and only USPHS officer currently assigned to a MEPS.

Leadership at the command level worked closely with USPHS liaisons to establish the necessary agreements and administrative framework. The success of this effort now opens the door for future expansion.

The integration of a USPHS officer comes during a period of sustained growth in applicant processing, USMEPCOM has averaged approximately 5,000 additional exams per month over the past two years, underscoring the demand for skilled medical professionals capable of maintaining the high standards required for accessions medicine.

USPHS officers bring broad clinical expertise, operational flexibility and deployment experience. As one of the nation’s eight uniformed services, the USPHS Commissioned Corps comprises more than 6,000 public health professionals serving in over 800 locations across federal agencies including the CDC and the Department of War.

Martz’s background uniquely positions her for accession medicine. She first navigated MEPS as an applicant before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force as a medical technician, serving seven years, including an overseas assignment in Germany as a flight medic.

Following active duty, she worked as a Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation and Pension examiner, gaining firsthand insight into the long-term impact of medical accession decisions. After commissioning into the USPHS in 2021, she served with the Bureau of Prisons and deployed in support of a national emergency.

This comprehensive perspective, applicant, enlisted medic, VA examiner and now accessions medical provider, enables her to approach each examination with precision, empathy and a deep understanding of both individual and mission impact.

“Having Lt. Martz as a nurse practitioner has had a tremendously positive impact on Memphis MEPS,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Faber, Memphis MEPS commander. “She brings not only strong military leadership competencies, but also invaluable medical subject matter expertise. Given the uncertainties surrounding Fee Basis Providers, Lt. Martz provides consistency, reliability and sustained superior performance to the medical section.”

Martz’s dedication and performance at the MEPS was recognized with a DAISY Award presented on behalf of Rear Adm. Jennifer Moon, the 13th chief nurse officer of the USPHS, on Feb. 23, 2026. The DAISY award honors nurse leaders who create an environment that fosters fortitude, empowerment and support for the nursing workforce.

The assignment of a USPHS officer to Memphis MEPS demonstrates USMEPCOM’s commitment to innovation, inter-agency collaboration and sustaining medical excellence in support of national defense. By blending public health expertise with accession medicine, this partnership strengthens readiness, enhances flexibility and reinforces a shared federal mission.

“Be proactive, stay flexible and never be afraid to ask questions,” said Martz. “When an opportunity presents itself, don’t hesitate to jump in. You never know what amazing things you can do if you just give yourself a chance.”

With bold leadership and collaborative vision, USMEPCOM and the USPHS Commissioned Corps are building a new pathway, one that expands opportunity, enhances medical capability and ensures America’s future service members are screened with the highest standards of care.